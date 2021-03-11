Troy Trojans women's basketball takes top Sun Belt honors

TROY – The Troy women’s basketball team collected numerous Sun Belt postseason awards in a vote by league head coaches and select media members, the Sun Belt Conference announced on Thursday.

Chanda Rigby was named Coach of the Year, Alexus Dye was voted Player of the Year, Felmas Koranga was named the Newcomer of the Year and four total Trojans earned All-Sun Belt honors.

In addition to the three individual awards earned by the Trojans, Dye was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team, Felmas Koranga and Jasmine Robinson were named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team and Tiyah Johnson was named to the All-Sun Belt Third Team.

Dye becomes the first Troy women’s basketball player in program history to be named the conference Player of the Year, while Rigby becomes just the second coach in program history to be named the conference Coach of the Year.

Koranga becomes the fourth Trojan, second under Rigby, to be named the Newcomer of the Year. Troy’s four All-Sun Belt honorees are the most in a single-season in program history, breaking last season’s program-best of three.