Troy Trojans women's basketball team headed to the Big Dance after winning Sun Belt tourney

NEW ORLEANS – Troy is headed back to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament for the third time in the last five years that the event has been hosted after defeating Louisiana, 73-65, Monday afternoon in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Troy (22-5) improved to 3-0 all-time in the Sun Belt Tournament Championship Game with two of those victories coming over Louisiana; the Trojans also beat the Ragin’ Cajuns to win the 2017 Sun Belt title. Troy will make its fourth overall NCAA Tournament appearance and third as the Sun Belt Conference representative (2016, 2017, 2021).

Jasmine Robinson scored in double-figures for the 10th time in her last 12 games after dropping a game-high 17 points in addition to dishing out nine dimes and pulling down five rebounds.

Troy’s double-double tandem, Alexus Dye and Felmas Koranga, were at it again with a pair of dominant performances. Dye extended her NCAA-leading double-double tally to 22 games after scoring 11 points to go along with 14 rebounds, while Koranga dropped 12 points to go with her game-high 22 rebounds (11 offensive) for her 11th double-double of the season.

