Troy Trojans won't have fans to contend with at BYU on Saturday

Troy may have the big challenge of traveling across country to play at No.18-ranked BYU, but the home-team fans won’t be a factor at the 63,470-seat LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday night.
Earlier this week, Provo, Utah, was moved from a low to moderate risk COVID-19 designation, thus it was announced no fans would be allowed to attend the Cougars’ next two home games with Troy and Louisiana Tech.
Of course, it’s the BYU players on the field that Troy coach Chip Lindsey and his staff are really concerned with. The Cougars (1-0), a 55-3 winner over Navy in its opener on Labor Day, has an impressive array on talent on both sides of the football. Kickoff is set for 9:15 p.m. and the game will be televised by ESPN.
“The O-line is a big strength of theirs,” Lindsey said. “It’s a very large unit; very physical. The OC is Jeff Grimes, who I know a little bit from his days at Auburn. He’s an O-line guy who runs the offense, so you expect that O-line to be very, very solid and they are.
“Defensively, they are very good at what they do. It starts with Khyiris Tonga (6-4, 321 senior lineman) who is just a phenomenal player. He’s a big, physical, athletic guy who I think has over 100 tackles in his career. For a nose guard, that’s pretty good. He can dominate, so we have to have a good plan for him in the run game and the pass game.
“It’s a very big, physical football team up front on both sides. It’s going to challenge us, and we’re looking forward to that challenge. Our mantra this year is Trojan Tough and we’re going to find out Saturday night how tough we are and where we are on that road.”
Junior quarterback Zach Wilson leads a potent BYU offense. He completed 13-of-18 passes for 232 yards against Navy with one interception. His key target is Gunner Romney, who caught four passes for 134 yards and a touchdown in the opener.
“Offensively when you look at BYU, Zach Wilson is where it starts,” Lindsey said. “I’m very impressed with how he handles their team. For his career, he has like a 65 percent completion percentage, so he’s very accurate. And he’s a great athlete, too, so he can make some plays when things break down.”
Lindsey was pleased with his quarterback in the Trojans’ opener. Sophomore Gunnar Watson, getting his first college start, was solid in connecting on 26-of-37 passes for 248 yards with an interception and a fumble.
“The one interception that he threw, he just left the ball inside,” Lindsey said. “I thought his timing was good, he just made a bad throw. The fumble deal was him just holding the ball too long. The play is over and you’ve got to either throw it to the back or take off running.
“He showed a lot of toughness. I think the third play of the game he got hit really hard, which I thought should have been a penalty. He showed a lot of courage sitting in the pocket with people flying around him. I know the one play he hit Bret Clark on that got us down inside the 5, he got hit pretty good on that one and hung in there knowing he was going to get hit.”
Troy offensive coordinator Ryan Pugh will be making a return to BYU, where he served as offensive line coach two years ago. He’s well familiar with the caliber of program the Trojans will be facing.
“You know that they are going to be a very tough football team both mentally and physically,” Pugh said. “They are going to have some new things schematically for us that we’re going to have to adjust to in the football game.
“It’s a star-studded defensive staff there. Those guys do such a good job on that side of the ball with discipline and being where they are supposed to be. They play assignment-sound football and they play extremely hard. We have our work cut out for us on offense.”
