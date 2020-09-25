Troy Trojans won't have fans to contend with at BYU on Saturday

“It’s a very big, physical football team up front on both sides. It’s going to challenge us, and we’re looking forward to that challenge. Our mantra this year is Trojan Tough and we’re going to find out Saturday night how tough we are and where we are on that road.”

Junior quarterback Zach Wilson leads a potent BYU offense. He completed 13-of-18 passes for 232 yards against Navy with one interception. His key target is Gunner Romney, who caught four passes for 134 yards and a touchdown in the opener.

“Offensively when you look at BYU, Zach Wilson is where it starts,” Lindsey said. “I’m very impressed with how he handles their team. For his career, he has like a 65 percent completion percentage, so he’s very accurate. And he’s a great athlete, too, so he can make some plays when things break down.”

Lindsey was pleased with his quarterback in the Trojans’ opener. Sophomore Gunnar Watson, getting his first college start, was solid in connecting on 26-of-37 passes for 248 yards with an interception and a fumble.

“The one interception that he threw, he just left the ball inside,” Lindsey said. “I thought his timing was good, he just made a bad throw. The fumble deal was him just holding the ball too long. The play is over and you’ve got to either throw it to the back or take off running.