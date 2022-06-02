Troy University tabs Eric Newell as new head softball coach

TROY – Fresh off a second straight conference championship and berth in the NCAA Division II Softball World Series at Auburn-Montgomery, Eric Newell has been named Troy’s new softball head coach, Director of Athletics Brent Jones announced Thursday afternoon.

Newell led Auburn-Montgomery to back-to-back No. 3 national rankings the past two seasons as the Warhawks were among the final six teams remaining in the 2022 NCAA Division II Softball World Series after AUM won both its Regional and Super Regional matchups.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eric Newell and his family to Troy,” Jones said. “Coach Newell is a national championship winning coach who has had tremendous success everywhere he has been. He is a relentless recruiter who knows our recruiting area extremely well while also having regional and national connections and demonstrating a proven track record in player development. The future is incredibly bright with Eric Newell leading our proud softball program.”

In 16 seasons as a head coach, Newell’s teams have dominated on the field, posting a combined .727 winning percentage between his eight years at Williams Baptist (254-121) and eight seasons at AUM (302-88). Newell-coached teams have won eight conference titles and appeared in six NCAA or NAIA postseason tournaments with four World Series appearances.

Newell’s aggressive style of play led AUM to ranking in the top 14 nationally in scoring his final four seasons with the program. Additionally, the Warhawks stole more than 100 bases in each of his final four full seasons, including 179 in 2019, the third-most in the country. AUM’s 2.82 stolen bases per game in 2018 were the fifth-most nationally.

AUM’s dominance also translated to the circle, where Warhawk pitchers combined for a 1.97 ERA with 66 complete games and 54 shutouts from 2019 to 2022.

“I am humbled and beyond excited to be named the next softball head coach at Troy,” Newell said. “I am grateful to Chancellor (Jack) Hawkins and Brent Jones for the opportunity to lead this great program. It was evident in this process that Troy University is committed to a high level of excellence on and off the field. Troy softball has an outstanding tradition and competes in one of the best leagues in the country for our sport. I cannot wait to begin the new era of Troy softball.”

This past season, Newel earned Gulf South Coach of the Year honors in guiding the Warhawks to 49 wins, their most since moving to the Division II level in 2017 and most since Newell’s 2016 NAIA World Series squad won 53 games. AUM was electric on the field, stealing 105 bases in 62 games, all while belting 54 home runs, 71 doubles, 20 triples and posting an .852 team OPS. Additionally, the Warhawks averaged 6.3 runs per game and finished ninth nationally in runs scored.

AUM pitchers tossed 31 complete games and 12 shutouts with the Warhawks’ top two pitchers both finishing with sub 1.70 ERAs on the year.

“It is a pleasure to appoint Eric Newell as the head coach of our Trojans softball program,” Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., said. “Eric is a proven winner, but, more importantly, he is a man of integrity. As a family man he embodies the values of our university. The parents of our current and future players will be proud for their daughters to play for him.”

Prior to joining the Warhawks, Newell posted a 254-121 record in his eight-year stint at Williams Baptist University, setting the school record for wins and winning percentage. He led the squad to a pair of NAIA National Tournament appearances, including a fourth-place finish in 2013.

Prior to his arrival at the NAIA school in Walnut Ridge, Ark., the Lady Eagles endured nine straight losing seasons. However, during his tenure, Newell’s teams were ranked in the NAIA Coaches Top 25 for 26 consecutive weeks, including 10 weeks ranked inside the Top 10.

Newell guided the program to four consecutive American Midwest Conference championships from 2010-13 and was selected the Coach of the Year four times. In addition, he coached five NAIA All-Americans, eight NAIA Scholar-Athletes, 37 all-conference selections and 102 academic all-conference performers.

Newell earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Williams Baptist and earned his master’s degree from William Woods University. He and his wife, April, have six daughters: Gabriella, Juliana, Adalynn, Jillian, Jacqueline and Josephine.