Troy ushers in Skylar Meade as new head baseball coach

“It was intense, it was thorough, extremely deliberate and very, very detailed,” Jones said of finding the right fit for the program. “It was absolutely 100 percent competitive. This is the most challenging and deep pool (of candidates) that we have ever had during my four years of being here. That just goes to show the passion and foundation of Troy baseball and how excited fans are.”

In the not-too-distant future, the Trojans will also be playing in a renovated Riddle-Pace Field. Though capacity won’t be increased, the appearance of the stadium on the outside will be updated and luxury suites and baseball offices will be among the additions to the inside. Details of the proposed renovations were not released Thursday, but drawings were displayed.

“It will be in excess of $8 million,” Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. told the Dothan Eagle. “I think it will really round us out. I believe this will bring the wow factor that young people are looking for and fans enjoy.

“If we can get our plans done and bids in, we’re shooting for towards the end of the year to be able to release requests for proposals and then it will just depend on the bids we’re able to secure. It will probably be about an 18-month construction period.