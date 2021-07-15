Troy ushers in Skylar Meade as new head baseball coach

TROY – It didn’t take long for new Troy baseball coach Skylar Meade to understand what comes with the job.
“The way it felt – you’re excited, you’re already thinking, ‘OK, what do I have to do, who do I have to call’ – it’s a lot of chaos,” Meade said of the feeling moments after accepting the position. “But that’s what everyone as a head coach has told me, and they weren’t lying.”
Officially named the new coach on Wednesday, Meade was introduced to the Troy family and media during a press conference Thursday afternoon on campus.
It’s been a whirlwind couple of days for the Louisville, Ky., native, who is a head coach for the first time after spending the past 14 seasons as a pitching coach on the college level, the last four at the University of South Carolina.
Meade was offered the job on Tuesday and didn’t hesitate in accepting.
“We had been at the point to where we knew we wanted to take it as a family,” Meade said. “They didn’t have to tug on me too hard. We knew we wanted to do it.”
Troy athletics director Brent Jones said the search was thorough in finding a replacement for Mark Smartt, who mutually agreed to step aside as head coach several weeks ago after leading the Trojans the past six seasons.
“It was intense, it was thorough, extremely deliberate and very, very detailed,” Jones said of finding the right fit for the program. “It was absolutely 100 percent competitive. This is the most challenging and deep pool (of candidates) that we have ever had during my four years of being here. That just goes to show the passion and foundation of Troy baseball and how excited fans are.”
In the not-too-distant future, the Trojans will also be playing in a renovated Riddle-Pace Field. Though capacity won’t be increased, the appearance of the stadium on the outside will be updated and luxury suites and baseball offices will be among the additions to the inside. Details of the proposed renovations were not released Thursday, but drawings were displayed.
“It will be in excess of $8 million,” Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. told the Dothan Eagle. “I think it will really round us out. I believe this will bring the wow factor that young people are looking for and fans enjoy.
“If we can get our plans done and bids in, we’re shooting for towards the end of the year to be able to release requests for proposals and then it will just depend on the bids we’re able to secure. It will probably be about an 18-month construction period.
“I’ve signed the contract with the architect. We’ve set the funds aside, so it’s a go.”
Former Providence Christian pitcher Grayson Stewart, who was a redshirt freshman this past season with the Trojans, was among the players in attendance for the press conference.
“Very excited,” Stewart said of the hire. “He brings a lot of energy to the table. He’s been a winner everywhere he has gone and that’s obviously what we want to do at Troy.
“We want to have fun and everything, and we’re going to do that, but you’re having fun when you’re winning. So we’re just ready to do that.”
Stewart took a medical redshirt this past season while dealing with an arm injury which occurred last fall.
“I ended up straining a nerve in my bicep in the fall, so I had to rest for like 5 ½ months, and while I was resting that, I got surgery on my left arm,” Stewart said. “I had a torn labrum from (high school) football, so I was just kind of killing two birds with one stone. I’m healthy now. I’m back to 100 percent and throwing as hard as I can again.”
He’ll be among the players vying for playing time when Meade does put together his new roster.
Recruiting will be his top priority in the coming days.
“We will dig our feet absolutely in recruiting,” Meade said. “We’ve just got to make sure that we’re there and we make the right connections and in the end, too, we’ve got to utilize the transfer portal.
“Next step for us is we’re going to fly back to South Carolina and tie up some loose ends up there and our plan is to be back and be on the road recruiting Sunday and be here Monday doing some logistics.
“Then we’ll be recruiting, whether it’s here, or going to a home, or going to a game. That’s going to be the most pressing concern.”
Meade said he has talked with the team via a ZOOM video conference and continues to make contact with the current players.
“What I’m doing right now is I’m trying to communicate with them through FaceTime and calls,” Meade said. “I’ve been doing that every single break I had today and yesterday.”
Meade is a former pitcher at the University of Louisville, helping the Cardinals to the College Worlds Series in 2007. Before arriving at South Carolina, he was the pitching coach for three seasons at Michigan State, and before that, spent two seasons in that role at Middle Tennessee State. Prior to Middle Tennessee, Meade worked five seasons at Eastern Illinois, first as a graduate assistant before eventually being promoted to assistant coach.
“I won’t change how I’ve coached the last 14 years,” Meade said. “I’ll coach with energy. I probably live and die with every pitch too much. It doesn’t mean you see it on the outside, but I’m engaged in every single one.
“I can’t change that, I won’t change that. It’s probably too deep in me now to do it. I do also understand the responsibility of the head coach in the end you’ve got to be a leader. They’ll be certain things I adjust in how you manage aspects of the game, but in the end I’m just going to be myself.”