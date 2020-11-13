Troy vs. No. 15 Coastal Carolina football game postponed

TROY – Troy’s football game scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 14, against No. 15 Coastal Carolina at Veterans Memorial Stadium has been postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests and injuries to a specific position group within the Troy football program.

Troy, Coastal Carolina and the Sun Belt Conference are working together on a date to reschedule the game, which will be announced at a later date.

“While postponing a game is never an easy decision to make, it was the correct one in this instance as the health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff are of the utmost importance,” Troy Athletics Director Brent Jones said.

“I would like recognize and thank the Sun Belt Conference staff and officials from Coastal Carolina for their collaborative approach and effort to come to this very difficult decision. I would be remiss if I did not thank our amazing staff of medical professionals and athletic trainers for their expertise in guiding us through these unprecedented times.”

Troy is next scheduled to host Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 21, at The Vet in the second meeting between the two schools this season.