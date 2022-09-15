Troy wants be a program like Appalachian State

Troy nose tackle Luis Medina put it bluntly when asked about Appalachian State.

“We want to beat these guys bad, you know?” Medina said. “Overall, they are a beatable team and it’s going to play out Saturday.”

Troy (1-1) takes on an App State (1-1) team coming off an emotional 17-14 upset at Texas A&M this past Saturday. It certainly caught the attention of the nation and ESPN, which will have its popular pregame show College GameDay live from Boone, N.C., on Saturday morning ahead of the Trojans taking on the home-standing Mountaineers at 2:30 p.m.

“It’s like the advantage will be over the top for them and it’s like we’ve got nobody,” Medina said of the scenario. “We’ve got to lock in and just focus on the game on our side.”

App State is averaging 228 yards per game rushing, something that has the attention of Medina and his teammates on the defensive side.

“Really, you have to be detail-oriented,” Medina said in preparations. “You have to focus on the little stuff … like they’re real good at cutting, so you have to focus on that.”

He also believes the depth across the D-line front is a plus in the Trojans’ favor.

“We’re three deep for real,” Medina said. “We’ve really got three rotations that can come in and play ball. We’re going to stay fresh.”

App State has taken down Troy the past four years in easy fashion: 45-7 in 2021, 47-10 in 2020, 48-13 in 2019 and 21-10 in 2018.

Troy head coach Jon Sumrall says the Mountaineers have built the type program the Trojans are trying to get back to.

“App State, since making the transition to FBS football in 2014, they’re 81-25,” Sumrall said. “They’ve got the sixth most wins in all of FBS football. In their last 100 games, they’re 80-20. They’re 42-8 at home since 2014. That’s a lot of impressive stats, record-wise.

“App State, Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma are the only FBS programs with nine-plus wins every year since 2015. What we’re getting ready to walk into is what we want to be, right?

“Like I want our program to look like what they’ve been doing. So I’ve got a lot of respect for them. A lot of what they’ve accomplished, I’d like for us to emulate and get to that standard and to that level where I think we were before.”

The two teams didn’t play in 2017, but Troy won the 2016 match-up 28-24 at home. Sumrall was an assistant on the staff of then head coach Neal Brown during the win.

“I remember the game before that really well, too,” Sumrall said of a 44-41 loss at App State in 2015. “We lost in triple overtime up there and our kids battled. That was kind of a point where I knew, ‘Hey we’re about to turn the corner.’

“I didn’t know how fast, but I knew we were getting there. Then the next year we’re up I think 21-17 and they score to go up 24-21 and then we hit a big pass play down the sidelines to Sidney Davis to set up the go-ahead touchdown. That was a great home environment for our team.”

Sumrall believes he will find out a lot about his team in what will be the Sun Belt Conference opener.

“I think they’ve outscored us like 140 to 30 in the last three years,” Sumrall said. “We’ll find out real quick how close are we to getting back in measuring ourselves against a team like App.

“I’m confident in our kids. I’m not bringing those stats up because I’m afraid of playing App or I don’t believe in our guys, but the truth is what that is. We’re going to find out how much we’ve closed the gap Saturday by how we play the game.”

Troy wide receiver RaJae’ Johnson, who has two touchdown catches in the first two games, is confident the Trojans will be well prepared.

“I’m not trying to be cocky or anything about it … we know what they can do and we know what we can do,” Johnson said. “They have to put on the pads just like us and they’ve got to practice just like us. We know what they’re going to bring to the table, and we’ve just got to match them.”