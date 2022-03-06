Troy women advance to Sun Belt tourney finals

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Troy women’s basketball squad utilized a second-half surge to down the No. 5 seed Little Rock 62-59 on Sunday at the Pensacola Bay Center to advance into the Sun Belt Tournament championship for the second straight season.
The Trojans (24-7) face the UT Arlington-Louisiana winner in Monday’s title game at 1 p.m. at the Pensacola Bay Center. The game will be televised by ESPNU.
The Trojans will battle for a three-peat title on Monday after outscoring Little Rock 22-12 in the third period.
For the second consecutive contest, Jhileiya Dunlap led the Trojans after tallying 18 points. Amber Leggett followed Dunlap with 13 points.
Little Rock’s Sali Kourouma led all scorers with 27 points. However, the Trojans limited her to just nine points in the second half.
“We are really happy to be here after such a tight game,” Troy head coach Chanda Rigby said. “Little Rock had a great game plan. All year, Felmas Koranga has been a go-to player for us, but they triple teamed her. Jhileiya Dunlap came off the bench today and refused to lose. She stepped up in big ways, and I am very proud of her.
"Amber Leggett came up huge late in the game with some crucial rebounds for us. We dominated the boards in the second half, and that was the difference.”
After being tied in rebounds at the half, Troy outrebounded Little Rock 26-15 in the second half.
The final battle of the Trojans proved to be a gritty contest from the beginning, with just one point separating the two teams after the opening period. With the game tied 8-8 at the 4:28 mark, a pair of triples from Little Rock gave them a 13-12 advantage at the end of the opening 10 minutes.
Kourouma opened the second quarter by leading an 8-1 run for Little Rock to gain a six-point lead at 18-12 with 7:53 left the play. After a Trojan make, Kourouma gave Little Rock its largest lead (28-17) of the second quarter off a jumper with 4:24 left to play.
Needing an offensive push, Troy rallied behind a booming Trojan Nation crowd to close out the quarter on a 9-2 stretch and cut the deficit to 30-26 at the break.
Troy’s halftime energy continued coming out of the break, opening up on a 7-2 run and regaining the lead at 33-32 with 8:32 to play in the third period. Little Rock and Troy remained within a point of each other until Jasmine Robinson and Dunlap made a pair of jumpers to give Troy its first multi-possession lead since the first quarter.
A made free throw from Dunlap in the final seconds of the third saw Troy go up 48-42 heading into the final 10 minutes of action.
Troy and Little Rock continued to battle toe-to-toe through the opening eight minutes of the final frame with Troy’s lead never advancing above eight points.
After Tina Stephens hit a free throw to give Troy a five-point advantage, Little Rock’s Raziya Porter made the bucket and free throw after an and-one with 1:24 to go to cut it to a one possession game at 61-59. A pair of timeouts and missed shots from both sides forced Little Rock to foul with less six seconds to go, allowing Troy to ice the game away.