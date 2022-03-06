Troy women advance to Sun Belt tourney finals

After being tied in rebounds at the half, Troy outrebounded Little Rock 26-15 in the second half.

The final battle of the Trojans proved to be a gritty contest from the beginning, with just one point separating the two teams after the opening period. With the game tied 8-8 at the 4:28 mark, a pair of triples from Little Rock gave them a 13-12 advantage at the end of the opening 10 minutes.

Kourouma opened the second quarter by leading an 8-1 run for Little Rock to gain a six-point lead at 18-12 with 7:53 left the play. After a Trojan make, Kourouma gave Little Rock its largest lead (28-17) of the second quarter off a jumper with 4:24 left to play.

Needing an offensive push, Troy rallied behind a booming Trojan Nation crowd to close out the quarter on a 9-2 stretch and cut the deficit to 30-26 at the break.

Troy’s halftime energy continued coming out of the break, opening up on a 7-2 run and regaining the lead at 33-32 with 8:32 to play in the third period. Little Rock and Troy remained within a point of each other until Jasmine Robinson and Dunlap made a pair of jumpers to give Troy its first multi-possession lead since the first quarter.