Troy women basketball clinch East Division with win over Georgia State; Trojan men fall at GSU

TROY – For the second time this week, the Troy women's basketball team pulled away from Georgia State in the second-half to earn a convincing 79-60 victory.

The win clinched the Sun Belt Conference East Division No. 1 Seed, giving the Trojans a first-round bye in the upcoming conference tournament March 5-8 in Pensacola, Fla. It's the second-straight season Troy has earned a No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

The win was also Troy's fifth straight in the month of February and its seventh straight inside Trojan Arena, setting a new single-season record of consecutive home wins.

Troy (16-5, 11-2 SBC) won its 11th game of the season by at least 19 points after defeating Georgia State (10-9, 6-6 SBC) by 19 points on Friday.

Leading the way for Troy was a group of seniors that didn't let a slow first half dictate the outcome of the game. The Trojans played their worst half of basketball all season, shooting just 18 percent from the field and scoring a season low 27-points, but they came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders.