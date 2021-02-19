Troy women basketball clinch East Division with win over Georgia State; Trojan men fall at GSU

TROY – For the second time this week, the Troy women's basketball team pulled away from Georgia State in the second-half to earn a convincing 79-60 victory.
The win clinched the Sun Belt Conference East Division No. 1 Seed, giving the Trojans a first-round bye in the upcoming conference tournament March 5-8 in Pensacola, Fla. It's the second-straight season Troy has earned a No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.
The win was also Troy's fifth straight in the month of February and its seventh straight inside Trojan Arena, setting a new single-season record of consecutive home wins.
Troy (16-5, 11-2 SBC) won its 11th game of the season by at least 19 points after defeating Georgia State (10-9, 6-6 SBC) by 19 points on Friday.
Leading the way for Troy was a group of seniors that didn't let a slow first half dictate the outcome of the game. The Trojans played their worst half of basketball all season, shooting just 18 percent from the field and scoring a season low 27-points, but they came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders.
Troy matched its first-half point total in the third quarter, shooting 50 percent from the field. The senior class was a big reason for the turnaround as Janiah Sandifer, Jasmine Robinson and Tyasia Moore combined to score 23 of the teams 27 third quarter points.
For the night, Robinson led the way with a team-high 15 points, while Sandifer had 14 and Tiyah Johnson 13. Robinson also tied a season-high with six assists. Johnson added eight rebounds.
After shooting just 18 percent in the first half, the Trojans finished at 35 percent on 27-of-77 shooting while shooting 52 percent from behind-the-arc on 10-of-19 shooting.
Troy held Georgia State to a field goal percentage of just 30 percent overall and 13 percent from behind-the-arc (3-of-22 shooting).
The Panthers were led by Taylor Hosendove with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Troy and Georgia State conclude their weekend series on Saturday at 4 p.m. Troy will honor its senior class, one that has won 80 games and a Sun Belt Conference Championship.
Georgia State men 80, Troy 66: Kane Williams, Jalen Thomas and Corey Allen scored 15 points apiece as Georgia State topped Troy 80-66 on Friday night in Atlanta.
Justin Roberts had 12 points and nine assists for Georgia State (10-5, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference).
Nick Stampley had 18 points for the Trojans (10-13, 4-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Khalyl Waters added 16 points. Duke Miles had 12 points and six assists.
Zay Williams, whose 11 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Trojans, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).