Troy women capture regular season title

BOONE, N.C. – The Troy women’s basketball squad claimed the Sun Belt regular season championship Thursday night after downing Appalachian State in convincing fashion 89-56 at the Holmes Convocation Center.
The Trojans (21-7, 12-2 Sun Belt) have won the Sun Belt regular season or tournament title in five of the last seven seasons. Troy also secured a first-round bye in the Sun Belt Tournament.
“Our women’s basketball program always strives to be a proper representation of our institution,” Troy head coach Chanda Rigby said. “The only way to properly represent Troy is with a championship. We are very grateful to have won a fifth championship in the last seven years, but our ultimate goal is ahead of us. We still have work to do. We have the Sun Belt Tournament to win, and we want to win in the NCAA Tournament.”
Led by 18 points from Felmas Koranga, the Trojans finished Thursday’s game with four players in double figures – Koranga (18), Janiah Sandifer (14), Tina Stephens (11) and Tiyah Johnson (10).
In addition, Koranga snagged 13 boards for her 13th double-double of the season. Stephens joined Koranga with a double-double after posting 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Led by 4-of-6 shooting from behind the arc by Sandifer, the Trojans shot a season-best 55.6 percent from 3-point range in the win.
The Trojans and Mountaineers battled toe-to-toe through the opening six minutes of action. After a pair of makes from the charity stripe by Johnson gave Troy a 12-8 lead, an Appalachian State layup and free throw cut the lead back to one at the 4:09 mark.
Troy quickly retaliated with back-to-back triples from Sandifer and Johnson to give Troy an 18-11 lead with 2:39 left to play. The Mountaineers cut the deficit back to five, but a three-pointer from Sandifer and a turnaround jumper by Koranga gave Troy a 25-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Both sides traded buckets in the second quarter until the 5:19 mark when Koranga banked a layup and Johnson knocked down a triple to give the Trojans a 35-22 lead. A pair of layups from Appalachian State’s Faith Alston cut into Troy’s double-digit advantage, but a pair of free throws from Jasmine Robinson saw the Trojans up 42-33 at the break.
Koranga quickly advanced Troy’s lead back to double-digits with a jumper, and the Trojans never looked back. Troy opened the quarter on a 12-2 run that saw the Trojans up 54-35 with 4:29 to go in the third. A Jhileiya Dunlap jumper gave the Trojans their largest lead of the quarter at 63-41, but a pair of Mountaineer free throws cut the deficit to 63-43 just before the end of the third.
Troy’s offense never let its foot off the gas, opening the fourth period on a 10-0 run. Gabbi Cartagena had the final say so for the Trojans, banking in a shot from behind the arc to set up the 89-56 final.