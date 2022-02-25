Troy women capture regular season title

The Trojans and Mountaineers battled toe-to-toe through the opening six minutes of action. After a pair of makes from the charity stripe by Johnson gave Troy a 12-8 lead, an Appalachian State layup and free throw cut the lead back to one at the 4:09 mark.

Troy quickly retaliated with back-to-back triples from Sandifer and Johnson to give Troy an 18-11 lead with 2:39 left to play. The Mountaineers cut the deficit back to five, but a three-pointer from Sandifer and a turnaround jumper by Koranga gave Troy a 25-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Both sides traded buckets in the second quarter until the 5:19 mark when Koranga banked a layup and Johnson knocked down a triple to give the Trojans a 35-22 lead. A pair of layups from Appalachian State’s Faith Alston cut into Troy’s double-digit advantage, but a pair of free throws from Jasmine Robinson saw the Trojans up 42-33 at the break.

Koranga quickly advanced Troy’s lead back to double-digits with a jumper, and the Trojans never looked back. Troy opened the quarter on a 12-2 run that saw the Trojans up 54-35 with 4:29 to go in the third. A Jhileiya Dunlap jumper gave the Trojans their largest lead of the quarter at 63-41, but a pair of Mountaineer free throws cut the deficit to 63-43 just before the end of the third.