Troy women hold off Georgia State; Trojans fall again to Panthers

The Troy women had a big first half Saturday, but had to hold off a charging Georgia State team to capture an 84-78 win at Trojan Arena.

Troy raced to a 26-12 first-quarter lead and extended the margin to 48-27 at halftime.

The Panthers, though, outscored Troy 28-15 in the third quarter and keep roaring in the fourth quarter. They eventually worked the margin down to two at 75-73 with 1:32 left.

Troy scored five straight to build the margin back to seven only to see GSU cut it down to four with 29 seconds left.

A Sharonica Hartsfield free throw with 19 seconds left and a Felmas Koranga putback three seconds later helped the Trojans prevail.

Five Troy players scored in double figures, led by Jasmine Robinson with 18 points. Alexus Dye earned another double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Koranga delivered 14 points, Janiah Sandifer 12 and Tiyah Johnson 11.

Koranga also had nine rebounds and Robinson five assists.

Hannah Sadler and Taylor Hosendove earned double-doubles for Georgia State. Sadler had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Hosendove had 15 points and 16 boards.