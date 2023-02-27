TROY – Troy landed a league-high three players on the All-Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Team released Monday by the conference office.

Makayia Hallmon earned second team honors, while Ja’Mia Hollings and Tai’Sheka Porchia were named to the third team.

Troy’s three selections led the league, followed by Texas State with two, and no other school recorded more than one pick. It marks the third time in the last four years that Troy has had three players named to the All-Sun Belt Team, which led the league each year.

Hallmon ranks seventh in the league averaging 14.6 points per game on a Troy team with four players averaging in double-figures, the most in the league. Her scoring average rises to 15.7 points per game in league play. She has scored in double-figures in a team-high 22 games this season, including 11 in a row to end the year.

A Coushatta, La., native, Hallmon has scored 20-plus points in a game on seven occasions, including a 33-point effort in Troy’s only meeting with James Madison this season. She also ranks second on the team in assists and steals.

Hollings ranks second in the Sun Belt, averaging 8.5 rebounds per game and 13th in the league at 12.9 points per contest. The numbers for the West Point, Miss., native are even better in league play, where she averages almost a double-double with 13.3 points and 9.2 rebounds, good for 14th and second in the Sun Belt respectively.

Hollings was named the Sun Belt Player of the Week and to the NCAA Starting Five (national player of the week) after becoming just the second player in Troy’s DI history to have 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game when she scored 23 points and had 20 boards in a victory over South Alabama.

Porchia was also one of the top dual threats in the league, ranking 15th in scoring with 12.5 points per game and eighth with 7.3 rebounds per game. Like Hollings, she was named the Sun Belt Player of the Week and to the NCAA Starting Five after averaging 20.0 points and 13.5 rebounds, plus hitting a game-winning shot in overtime, in a pair of critical road wins at Texas State and Louisiana.

A native of Camden, Ark., Porchia has scored in double-figures in eight of the last nine games and had a run of four consecutive games with a double-double at the beginning of the month.

Troy earned the No. 4 seed in the Sun Belt Tournament, marking the ninth straight season that head coach Chanda Rigby has led her squad to a top-four finish in the league. The Trojans open play on Friday at 2 p.m. against either Old Dominion, South Alabama or Georgia State after they received a double-bye into the quarterfinals.