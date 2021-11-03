Troy women, men basketball teams optimistic

The Trojans have eight players on their roster that are either a junior or senior. Cross believes the maturity will help.

“We wanted to get older this year,” Cross said. “We probably got a little too ambitious last year signing too many freshmen. I think in the Sun Belt Conference, and in any league, you have to have some experience. The older you are, the better you’re usually going to be.

“I do think we’re in a much better position to compete for a championship than we were in the previous two years.”

The team has added some bulk to the roster and should see improved play in the paint. Cross also believes the team has quickness at the guards to get up and down the floor.

“It’s hard to play fast when you don’t have a certain level of skill, so we’ll be able to do that,” Cross said. “In the half court, we will pound the ball inside as much as we can. We do feel like we have guys that can score.

“We have a guy like Efe, who transferred from UTEP. He’s a big, strong back to the basket guy who can score as good as anybody in our league. Rafin McGill is another one who transferred from Ohio who can score down low.