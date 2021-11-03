Troy women, men basketball teams optimistic

TROY – Chanda Rigby and her Troy women’s basketball team are seeking a three-peat Sun Belt title, while men’s coach Scott Cross is looking for a three-peat on improving and then moving into the championship discussion.
The two took time Wednesday in Trojan Arena to look ahead to the fast-approaching season.
Rigby is going into her 10th season as head coach and the Trojans are coming off a 22-6 record, 15-2 in the Sun Belt, which included a trip to the NCAA Tournament where Troy almost pulled off an upset of Texas A&M in the first round, losing 80-78.
“Never has anybody in the Sun Belt Conference three-peated a championship and that’s what we’re going for,” Rigby said. “As I stand here today about to go into a practice, we’re very far from that right now. We have a lot to work on.
“We have some weaknesses we’re trying to step up and overcome, but the goal doesn’t change. Our goal is still to win another Sun Belt Conference championship.”
The Trojans must replace Alexus Dye, who was the Sun Belt Player of the Year and has since transferred to Tennessee.
The Trojans in turn loaded up with transfers, including Tina Stephens, a 6-2 forward from Kansas, a Texas Tech transfer in guard Jada Walton and forward Brianna Harris from Louisiana Tech, a former standout at Blount High School of Mobile.
So while there will be plenty of new faces, many of them come with plenty of experience. Still, the team continues trying to mesh.
“We have seven women on our team who have a college degree,” Rigby said. “In a way, we’ve bonded – but that deep bonding that you have when you go through the fire; we haven’t been in the fire yet.”
While it will be tough to replace a player like Dye, a forward who averaged 16.6 points and 12.6 rebounds a year ago, Rigby is confident in the players that are aboard.
“We did bring in some very good post players this year and Felmus (Koranga, 6-1 forward) is returning,” Rigby said. “It’s not like the cupboards are bare by any means, but Alexus was a special player for sure. That’s why she led the nation in double-doubles.”
Koranga is eager to take up some of the scoring slack.
“Alexus was a beast and filling up that spot takes a lot of work, but I’ll just say I’m ready for the task,” Koranga said.
Jasmine Robinson, who started at guard, is coming off knee surgery but appears ready to go.
“In our Texas A&M game with probably about a minute left in the game, I tore my ACL,” Robinson said. “It’s been a long journey working so hard and I was able to get cleared this Monday, so I’m excited.”
She is eager to be back on the court practicing.
“Just sitting on the sidelines watching my teammates and trying to be encouraging at the same time – it’s kind of hurtful because it’s like, ‘Man, I want to be out there with them,” Robinson said. “But I definitely appreciate it so much more.”
For the men’s program, Cross looks to continue an upward trend. The Trojans went 9-22 during his first year in charge and 11-17 last year.
Troy has a rebuilt roster. Since the end of last season, the team lost four players to the transfer portal – Kam Woods, Antwan Burnett, Rory Panntophlet and Miles Mendes – but picked the likes of Rifen Miguel (forward transfer Ohio University), Duke Deen (guard transfer Panola, Texas, JUCO), TK Smith (guard transfer Kent State), Efe Odigie (forward transfer UTEP) and Christyon “Spud” Eugene (guard transfer Eastern Florida State).
But the rock of the team is returning senior Nick Stampley, a 6-6 forward who averaged 12.6 points and 7.0 rebounds last season and plays bigger than his size.
“Nick is the ultimate coach’s dream,” Cross said. “He’s a guy who does everything for the team – he rebounds, he defends, takes charges. I didn’t know it until I started looking at the stats a little bit, but Nick is like the fourth leading returning Sun Belt scorer. He doesn’t get the notoriety of a scorer, but he’s one of the best returning scorers in the league.”
The Trojans have eight players on their roster that are either a junior or senior. Cross believes the maturity will help.
“We wanted to get older this year,” Cross said. “We probably got a little too ambitious last year signing too many freshmen. I think in the Sun Belt Conference, and in any league, you have to have some experience. The older you are, the better you’re usually going to be.
“I do think we’re in a much better position to compete for a championship than we were in the previous two years.”
The team has added some bulk to the roster and should see improved play in the paint. Cross also believes the team has quickness at the guards to get up and down the floor.
“It’s hard to play fast when you don’t have a certain level of skill, so we’ll be able to do that,” Cross said. “In the half court, we will pound the ball inside as much as we can. We do feel like we have guys that can score.
“We have a guy like Efe, who transferred from UTEP. He’s a big, strong back to the basket guy who can score as good as anybody in our league. Rafin McGill is another one who transferred from Ohio who can score down low.
“Half court, we’ll play inside-outside. When we get stops, we will try to play with a little more speed this year.”
Among the newcomers with plenty of speed is Deen at point guard. At 5-foot-8, he possesses strong defensive and offensive skills.
“I would define my game as all-around,” Deen said. “I am on the short side, so I have to do a couple extra things when I’m out there. I think I’m going to bring great leadership to the team. My ability to pass and shoot and play defense – I think it’s going to help the team.”
Stampley believes Deen will open some eyes.
“Best shooter in the Sun Belt,” Stampley said. “Coming soon.”