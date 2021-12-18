Troy women rally past Mississippi State; Trojan men beat Arkansas Baptist

The Troy women’s basketball team outscored Mississippi State 25-15 in the fourth to down the Southeastern Conference team on the road at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss.

The victory was Troy's first win over a Power Five program since the 2018-19 season. It was the Trojans’ first victory over Mississippi State since the 1997-98 season.

Troy improved to 7-5 with the win, while the host Bulldogs dropped to 7-3.

Trailing by three (51-48) heading into the fourth quarter, the Trojans used a Koranga jumper to close a 10-4 run. The run gave the Trojans a 62-60 lead with 3:13 left to go.

The bucket proved to be critical, as the Trojans did not relinquish the lead for the remainder of the game.

Felmas Koranga led the Trojans with 23 points, highlighted by 10-of-14 shooting from the field. She also had nine rebounds. Amber Leggett and Tina Stephens earned double-double performances as Leggett had 13 points and 15 rebounds and Stephens 11 points and 11 rebounds. Tiyah Johnson added eight points – all at the foul line (8-of-9) and Jasmine Robinson had eight points and six rebounds.

Troy outrebounded MSU 60-31.