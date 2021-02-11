Troy women rout South Alabama; men fall at USA

TROY – An explosive second-half led Troy women's basketball to a dominant, 85-45 victory over in-state rival South Alabama Thursday night inside Trojan Arena.
The Trojans led from the opening tip and outscored the Jaguars by 28 points in the final two quarters. Troy's 40-point victory was the largest margin of victory in the series' 53-game history.
Troy (13-5, 9-2 SBC) gained some separation in the Sun Belt East Division standings with its win over the second-place team in the East Division, South Alabama (11-8, 8-5 SBC).
The Trojans were led offensively by Tiyah Johnson with a game-high 21-points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field. Alexus Dye added to her impressive double-double streak. The nation's leader in double-doubles earned her 10th straight and 15th on the season with a 16-point and 11 rebound performance.
Tyasia Moore added 14 points and Felmas Koranga 10 points.
On the night Troy shot 52 percent from the field on 36-of-69 shooting, while holding South Alabama to its lowest field goal percentage of the season at 21 percent on 16-of-73 shooting. The Jaguars were led by Jaylen Mallard with 12-points.
The 45 points allowed is the fewest allowed by Troy in a Sun Belt game since Dec. 29, 2017 when it gave up 47 to Ga. Southern
"It all started on the defensive end,” head coach Chanda Rigby said. "[South] has a couple of great players and a lot of great three-point shooters. Coach Courtney Simmons had the scout this week and she prepared them all week to defend what we needed to defend to be successful this game. I’m proud of the team for taking the coaching she gave them. They took it to heart, and they gave it everything they had to defend the three-point line and defend the post players that were so strong inside."
Although Janiah Sandifer didn't score much on Thursday, she was given the biggest task of the night, shut down South's best player, Savannah Jones. Sandifer, who has been Troy's best on-ball defender since game one, held down Jones, who came in averaging nearly 12 points a game, to just one total point in 30 minutes of action.
"I cannot remember having a more disciplined, determined and skilled defender than Janiah Sandifer,” Rigby said. “She does it every night but for Savannah Jones to only have one point, she really took it to another level. I’m really proud of her.”
Troy and South Alabama conclude its rivalry week showdown on Saturday in Mobile. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.
Trojan men fall late to South Alabama
Michael Flowers hit a three-pointer with 1:06 left and Tyerki Locure hit a jump with 20 seconds left to give South Alabama a three-point lead and the Jaguars held on to beat Troy 73-70 at the Mitchell Center in Mobile Thursday night.
Troy (10-11) had a 3-point shot blocked with 5.8 seconds left and had a final 3-point try bounce off the rim.
Nick Stampley led the Trojans with 20 points. Duke Miles had 14 points and Khalyl Waters 10.
South Alabama (13-8) was led by Locure with and John Pettway with 14 each and Kayo Gonclaves with 11.
The teams play again on Saturday at Trojan Arena at 4 p.m.