Troy women rout South Alabama; men fall at USA

"It all started on the defensive end,” head coach Chanda Rigby said. "[South] has a couple of great players and a lot of great three-point shooters. Coach Courtney Simmons had the scout this week and she prepared them all week to defend what we needed to defend to be successful this game. I’m proud of the team for taking the coaching she gave them. They took it to heart, and they gave it everything they had to defend the three-point line and defend the post players that were so strong inside."

Although Janiah Sandifer didn't score much on Thursday, she was given the biggest task of the night, shut down South's best player, Savannah Jones. Sandifer, who has been Troy's best on-ball defender since game one, held down Jones, who came in averaging nearly 12 points a game, to just one total point in 30 minutes of action.

"I cannot remember having a more disciplined, determined and skilled defender than Janiah Sandifer,” Rigby said. “She does it every night but for Savannah Jones to only have one point, she really took it to another level. I’m really proud of her.”

Troy and South Alabama conclude its rivalry week showdown on Saturday in Mobile. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.

