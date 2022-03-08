Troy women’s basketball accepts WNIT invitation

TROY – The Troy Women’s Basketball team is postseason bound after accepting an invitation to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament as the Sun Belt’s automatic qualifier, the team announced Tuesday.

“I can’t wait to lead this group of Trojan Warriors into the WNIT battle,” head coach Chanda Rigby said. “We have worked all year to try to achieve post-season success, and now, we have this great opportunity before us.”

The Trojans (24-8, 13-2 Sun Belt) were crowned the Sun Belt Regular Season Champions and earned the No. 1 seed in the Sun Belt Tournament to earn an invitation to the WNIT.

Troy’s impressive run included a 73-66 win over Mississippi State on the Bulldogs’ home court. The Trojans also boasted an 11-game win streak, spanning from Jan. 15 with a win over ULM to Troy’s Sun Belt Tournament semifinals win over Little Rock.

The WNIT bracket will be released on Monday, March 14. The first round is set to be held between March 16-18 at on-campus sites.

During the 2018-19 season, the Trojans played host to the first round of the WNIT when the UAB Blazers came to Trojan Arena.