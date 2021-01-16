Troy women sweep Georgia Southern

TROY --- Five players scored in double figures and Troy built a double-digit halftime lead before hanging on to beat Georgia Southern 82-69 in Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball action Saturday at Trojan Arena.
The victory helped Troy (7-4, 3-1) sweep the Eagles (6-7, 2-4) in the two-day, two-game set in Troy. The Trojans also won on Friday, 87-70.
Alexus Dye and Felmas Koranga paced Troy with double-double performances in Saturday’s win. Dye had 16 points off 8-of-12 shooting and earned 16 rebounds and Koranga had 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Jasmine Robinson earned 16 points, highlighted by 7-of-7 free throw shooting, Tiyah Johnson finished with 15 points and Janiah Sandifer 12.
The Trojans opened the game with a 9-0 lead and led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter. They then broke it open in the second quarter, outscoring the Eagles 28-16 to build a 39-23 lead at the halftime break.
Georgia Southern cut the margin to three (60-57) with 8:13 left but Troy’s Robinson converted a layup and free throw for a 3-point play and added a jumper to increase the margin to eight.
The Eagles hung around and trailed 74-67 with 3:13 left. A layup by Tyasia Moore with 1:47 left pushed Troy up nine and the Trojans sealed it up by hitting 6-of-6 free throws in the final 1:02. Troy allowed GSU only two points in the final 3:13.
Troy hit 20-of-37 shots in the opening half, including 10-of-21 in the second quarter, and also hit 9-of-10 free throws.
For the game, Troy hit 27-of-73 (37.0 percent) and was just 4-of-20 on 3-pointers, but excelled at the foul line, knocking down 24-of-29 (82.8 percent).
Georgia Southern was led by A’Tyanna Gaulden with 22 points and Shondell Vickers with 17.
Friday
Troy 87, Georgia Southern 70
Troy trailed Georgia Southern by 15 early in the first quarter on Friday, but a spark on the defensive end propelled the Trojans to an 87-70 win on opening night of their two-game series against the Eagles inside Trojan Arena.
The Trojans (6-4, 2-1 SBC) shot 42.7 percent (32-of-75) from the floor, but limited Georgia Southern (6-6, 2-3 SBC) to just 38 percent (27-of-70) from the field. Troy held its opponent to 70 points for the seventh time this season and the second-straight game.
Three Trojans scored at least 15 points on Friday, led by Alexus Dye who had a team-high 17. Felmas Koranga and Tiyah Johnson each added 15.
After not playing last weekend due to Covid-19 issues within the Georgia State program, the Trojans came out flat on Friday, falling behind Georgia Southern 23-8 with 2:22 left in the first quarter.
Trailing by 15, Troy began to increase the pressure and started to turn Georgia Southern turnovers into points. The Trojans ended the first quarter scoring the final six points then opened the second scoring the first four.
The second frame was really where Troy flexed its muscles, forcing 11 turnovers, including two 3-second calls and a shot clock violation. The increased defensive pressure allowed Troy to turn the Eagles 11 turnovers into 10 points on their way to outscoring GSU 18-8 in the quarter and going into the locker with a 32-31 advantage.
Coming out of the locker room Troy picked up right where they left off. The Trojans scored the first seven points of the third, including six from Tiyah Johnson, while holding Georgia Southern scoreless for the first two minutes, and ultimately outscoring the Eagles 29-12 in the third.
Leading 61-43 entering the final quarter, Troy had a comfortable lead before eventually earning its largest lead of the night at 19, which they achieved with 7:19 left in the fourth. Troy was outscored in the final frame 27-26 but Troy's 19 points advantage would be plenty as the Trojans walked away with the 87-70 win on Friday.
Dye recorded her eighth double-double of the season (17 points, 12 rebounds) and now ranks third nationally for most double-doubles in the country. Felmas Koranga earned her third double-double of the season (15 points, 11 rebounds).