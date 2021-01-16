Troy women sweep Georgia Southern

Trailing by 15, Troy began to increase the pressure and started to turn Georgia Southern turnovers into points. The Trojans ended the first quarter scoring the final six points then opened the second scoring the first four.

The second frame was really where Troy flexed its muscles, forcing 11 turnovers, including two 3-second calls and a shot clock violation. The increased defensive pressure allowed Troy to turn the Eagles 11 turnovers into 10 points on their way to outscoring GSU 18-8 in the quarter and going into the locker with a 32-31 advantage.

Coming out of the locker room Troy picked up right where they left off. The Trojans scored the first seven points of the third, including six from Tiyah Johnson, while holding Georgia Southern scoreless for the first two minutes, and ultimately outscoring the Eagles 29-12 in the third.

Leading 61-43 entering the final quarter, Troy had a comfortable lead before eventually earning its largest lead of the night at 19, which they achieved with 7:19 left in the fourth. Troy was outscored in the final frame 27-26 but Troy's 19 points advantage would be plenty as the Trojans walked away with the 87-70 win on Friday.