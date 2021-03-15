Troy women to face Texas A&M in opening round next Monday

The Troy women’s basketball team will face the Southeastern Conference regular season champion and a top-five ranked team in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament opening round, it was announced Monday night on the NCAA selection show.

The Sun-Belt Conference Tournament champion Trojans (22-5) will play the No. 4 ranked Texas A&M Aggies (23-2) next Monday night at 5 p.m. in the Mercado, Texas regional. The game will be televised by EPSN2.

The SEC Aggies enter the NCAA Tournament game with its highest ranking ever at No. 4 and with its fewest losses in a season. Texas A&M was the top seed in SEC Tournament, but lost to No. 10 Georgia.