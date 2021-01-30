Troy women win for seventh straight time at App State

BOONE, N.C. – For the seventh time in the series history, the elevation proved to be no issue for Troy.
The Trojans went into the Holmes Convocation Center and defeated Appalachian State 74-52 for its seventh consecutive victory in Boone, N.C.
Troy (11-4, 7-1 SBC) extended its Sun Belt best winning streak to seven as well, after earning its second-straight 20-point victory over App State (8-8, 5-5 SBC) and its fourth straight overall win by at least 20 points.
The Trojans shot 37 percent (24-for-64) from the field while holding App State to just a 24 percent field goal percentage, its lowest of the season, and 20 percent from deep.
"I'm just really proud of the team,” head coach Chanda Rigby said. It was coach Courtney Simmons scout and she did a great job of preparing the team. It's not easy getting two wins in one weekend, especially on the road, and I thought it showed a lot of fortitude of the team to come back and get the second win today. I'm also very proud of Alexus Dye, who had a career-high in rebounds with 20.”
The Trojans were led offensively by Tiyah Johnson and Dye, who each had a team-high 14 points. Tyasia Moore was the only other Trojan to reach double-figures with 10. She also had eight rebounds.
Dye’s 20 boards were the most by any player in the Sun Belt Conference this season. The senior recorded her nation leading 12th double-double of the season.
App State was led by Janay Sanders with a game-high 15 points, including a perfect 9-for-9 night at the charity stripe. For the second straight game Troy held the conference's leading scorer, Pre Stanley (16.6 ppg), to under 10 points, with eight.
Troy got out to a fast start on Saturday with Felmas Koranga hitting a 15-foot jump shot followed by a triple from Sharonica Hartsfield. The Trojans maintained their lead until the midway point of the first quarter when App State took a one-point lead, its only lead of the game, following a triple from Lainey Gosnell.
The Trojans regained the lead on a pair of free throws from Janiah Sandifer and never looked back. Between the end of the first through the midway point of the second, Troy went on a 14-0 run and held App State scoreless for over eight minutes. The Trojans used the large run and stout defense to go to the locker room with a 39-24 advantage.
The second-half was a bit closer than the first. App State began to get to the free throw line, scoring 12 of its 16 third -quarter points from the charity stripe. Troy, though,, never wavered, matching every App State free throw with a bucket of its own and outscoring the Mountaineers by one in the frame.
In the final quarter, Troy scored 11 of the first 15 points to began to pull away. The Trojans earned their largest lead of the night at 67-44 on a pair of Dye free throws. The two teams traded points the rest of the night as Troy walked away with the 74-52 win.