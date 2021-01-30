Troy women win for seventh straight time at App State

App State was led by Janay Sanders with a game-high 15 points, including a perfect 9-for-9 night at the charity stripe. For the second straight game Troy held the conference's leading scorer, Pre Stanley (16.6 ppg), to under 10 points, with eight.

Troy got out to a fast start on Saturday with Felmas Koranga hitting a 15-foot jump shot followed by a triple from Sharonica Hartsfield. The Trojans maintained their lead until the midway point of the first quarter when App State took a one-point lead, its only lead of the game, following a triple from Lainey Gosnell.

The Trojans regained the lead on a pair of free throws from Janiah Sandifer and never looked back. Between the end of the first through the midway point of the second, Troy went on a 14-0 run and held App State scoreless for over eight minutes. The Trojans used the large run and stout defense to go to the locker room with a 39-24 advantage.

The second-half was a bit closer than the first. App State began to get to the free throw line, scoring 12 of its 16 third -quarter points from the charity stripe. Troy, though,, never wavered, matching every App State free throw with a bucket of its own and outscoring the Mountaineers by one in the frame.

In the final quarter, Troy scored 11 of the first 15 points to began to pull away. The Trojans earned their largest lead of the night at 67-44 on a pair of Dye free throws. The two teams traded points the rest of the night as Troy walked away with the 74-52 win.