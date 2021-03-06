Troy women's basketball team advances to Sun Belt semifinals

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Behind a 21-8 overtime performance, the Troy women's basketball team survived and advanced in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament with a 103-90 victory over Texas State.
The victory advances the Trojans to the tournament semifinals on Sunday at 11 a.m. where they will meet App State for the fifth time this season.
Both Troy (20-5) and Texas State (10-11) were dominate for one half in regulation, but it was all Troy in overtime. After Alexus Dye got the scoring started, Tiyah Johnson came alive and began to put on a show for the electric crowed inside the Bay Center Arena.
On back-to-back possessions Johnson scored, got fouled and converted at the free throw line. The game completely swung in Troy's favor on Johnson's second and-1 opportunity in as many possessions, this one from behind-the-arc that fired up the Troy bench as well as the pro Troy crowd inside the arena. Johnson, who scored just five points in the first 40 minutes of the game scored seven in the first two minutes of overtime to give Troy a commanding, 91-84 advantage.
With the momentum squarely in the Trojans' hands, they extended their overtime run to 14-2. After a pair of Texas State free throws, Janiah Sandifer stepped up for a big triple to give her 11 of the game. The Trojans eclipsed the century mark for the fourth time this season after Dye scored four points to close out the game.
Troy, who has now won 20-plus games for the third straight season, was led by senior Dye who scored a Troy Sun Belt Tournament record 37 points while adding 18 rebounds for her 20th double-double of the season.
Not to be outdone in the double-doubles department was Felmas Koranga who picked up her 10th double-double of the season with 16 points and a career-high 19 rebounds. Joining Dye and Koranga with double-digit points was Robinson (18), Johnson (12) and Sandifer (11).
As a team, Troy shot 44 percent from the field (36-for-81) and 36 percent from behind-the-arc (7-for-19) while shooting and impressive 86 percent from the charity stripe (24-for-28).