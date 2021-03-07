Troy women's basketball team advances to Sun Belt tourney title game

PENSACOLA, Fla. – For the third time since 2016, the Troy women's basketball team will be playing for a Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship after defeating Appalachian State 66-63 on Sunday in the Pensacola Bay Center Arena.

Troy advances to the championship game Monday at 1 p.m. against Louisiana-Lafayette. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Four Trojans scored in double figures, led by Alexus Dye with 20, while Felmas Koranga, Tiyah Johnson and Jasmine Robinson each scored 10. Dye had a team-high 13 rebounds.

App State was led by Pre Stanley, who posted game-highs in both points scored (29) and rebounds (14).

Within the first five minutes of the contest Troy (21-5) had a 13-0 lead and seemingly couldn't miss from the field, connecting on their first four field goal attempts. The early advantage proved crucial for Troy as App State (15-12) erased Troy's 13-point lead and tied it at 38-38 by halftime.

After Troy scored 24 third quarter points, Troy scored four total points in the fourth with its first bucket coming with under six minutes to play while their final score came with just over four minutes left in the game. App State scored the final seven points, but Troy played solid defense late and was able to hold on for a three-point victory.