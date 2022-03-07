Troy women's basketball team comes up short in SBC title game

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Despite a second-half push, the Troy women’s basketball team fell short in the Sun Belt Tournament Championship to UT-Arlington, 76-61, Monday at the Pensacola Bay Center.

In an effort to climb back into the contest, Troy (24-8, 13-2 Sun Belt) outscored the Mavericks 18-12 in the third quarter, but the push was not enough to overcome a 19-point deficit at the half.

Starr Jacobs led UTA (20-7, 11-4 Sun Belt) with 28 points and 11 rebounds.

For Troy, Felmas Koranga paced the way with 13 points and 11 rebounds, good for her 16th double-double of the season.

“I am heartbroken for this team,” Troy coach Chanda Rigby said. “We wanted to represent Troy with another championship. UT Arlington did an exceptional job, and they outplayed us in the first half.

“We wish them a lot of luck in the NCAA Tournament. Our players fought back. We turned a lot of things around in the second half, and we did not give up.”