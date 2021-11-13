Troy's bid to upset Louisiana falls short

“It’s disappointing the way we came out in the third quarter,” Lindsey said. “We have to get our players to play better coming out of the half.

“I thought offensively and defensively, for whatever reason, we didn’t attack the third quarter and we’ve got to fix that. When I was in the locker room at halftime, our guys were dialed in and we were excited.

“I’ve got to do a better job finding out how to get them ready for the third quarter, I guess. These are 18- to 22-year-old guys who are emotional at times and can’t see the big picture and that’s my job to make sure they do. We’ve got to get that fixed.”

Many of the announced crowd of 24,738 began exiting after Louisiana went up 28-13 midway through the third, but the Trojans weren’t done.

Troy got new life in the first minute of the fourth quarter to pull within 28-21 when Tez Johnson caught a 7-yard touchdown strike from Gunnar Watson and then successfully converted a try for 2 as Watson connected with Deshon Stoudemire on a pass.

After forcing a punt on the ensuing Louisiana possession thanks to back-to-back sacks by Devan Barrett and Javon Solomon, Troy took back over at its 34 with 11:06 left.