Troy's bid to upset Louisiana falls short

TROY – The second-half blues haunted Troy again during a 35-21 loss to No. 24 Louisiana on Saturday during homecoming at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“Tough loss for us,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “We felt like we were in a good spot and just didn’t make enough plays to get it done.
“Hats off to Louisiana. They’ve got a veteran team and they did a good job of taking control of the game in the third quarter when we struggled coming out of the halftime.”
Troy falls to 5-5 overall, 3-3 in Sun Belt Conference play, while Louisiana has now won nine straight after a season-opening loss to Texas in moving to 9-1 overall and a perfect 7-0 in league play.
In home games against Georgia Southern and South Alabama this year, the Trojans saw leads quickly dwindle in the second half before holding on for wins.
Against Louisiana, the Trojans scored a touchdown on their opening drive and played toe-to-toe with the Ragin’ Cajuns throughout the first half in trailing just 14-13 at intermission.
The third quarter, however, was pretty much a disaster in Troy’s bid to upset a nationally-ranked team at home for the first time in four tries in as many years.
The Trojans only managed 26 net yards of offense in the first 15 minutes after the break as Louisiana looked to put it away with touchdowns on its first two drives of the second half.
“It’s disappointing the way we came out in the third quarter,” Lindsey said. “We have to get our players to play better coming out of the half.
“I thought offensively and defensively, for whatever reason, we didn’t attack the third quarter and we’ve got to fix that. When I was in the locker room at halftime, our guys were dialed in and we were excited.
“I’ve got to do a better job finding out how to get them ready for the third quarter, I guess. These are 18- to 22-year-old guys who are emotional at times and can’t see the big picture and that’s my job to make sure they do. We’ve got to get that fixed.”
Many of the announced crowd of 24,738 began exiting after Louisiana went up 28-13 midway through the third, but the Trojans weren’t done.
Troy got new life in the first minute of the fourth quarter to pull within 28-21 when Tez Johnson caught a 7-yard touchdown strike from Gunnar Watson and then successfully converted a try for 2 as Watson connected with Deshon Stoudemire on a pass.
After forcing a punt on the ensuing Louisiana possession thanks to back-to-back sacks by Devan Barrett and Javon Solomon, Troy took back over at its 34 with 11:06 left.
The Trojans had it first-and-10 at their 48 after a 14-yard completion from Watson to Dothan native Jabre Barber, but on the next play, Watson was intercepted by Ferrod Gardner on a pass near the sidelines intended for Jamontez Woods.
“Right there, I throw the ball behind Jamontez,” Watson said. “It’s not on him. He runs a good route and I throw it behind him and it gets tipped up and picked. That’s on me.
“We just can’t quite get over that hump and win those close games at the end of the ball game.”
After the interception, Louisiana went 51 yards in eight plays to deliver the knockout blow when Montrell Johnson scored on a 6-yard run up the middle with 5:15 left. The PAT made it a 35-21.
Troy struggled throughout the game running the ball and was held to just 41 net yards rushing on 25 attempts. The passing game was better as Watson completed 29-of-55 for 350 yards with an interception.
Johnson, who caught six passes for 83 yards with a touchdown, said the team will have to put it behind and get ready to host Appalachian State next Saturday.
“In the morning, we’re going to go back to work and watch film,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to put this game behind us.”
Linebacker Carlton Martial, who led the defense with 10 tackles, said much the same.
“Maybe we came out sleep-walking in the second half,” Martial said. “Of course this one hurts a lot, but we have to put it to bed, correct our mistakes and learn from it.”
Troy had an impressive first drive of the game, going 75 yards on eight plays to reach paydirt when Watson went in on a keeper from 10 yards out on a first-and-goal play to culminate an 8-play, 75-yard drive at the 12:25 mark.
On the play before the touchdown, Watson completed a 27-yard pass to Johnson on a fourth-and-6 call. The score by Watson was the first rushing touchdown of his career.
Louisiana answered the score with one on its opening drive as wide receiver Dontae Fleming took a handoff on an end around and ran in from 17 yards out with 7:52 to play in the first, tying it at 7-7 following the PAT. The Ragin’ Cajuns converted a fourth-and-2 two plays earlier when quarterback Levi Lewis picked up the first down on a keeper. The drive was 79 yards in nine plays.
Troy took back the lead on the ensuing drive as Brooks Buce kicked through a 30-yard field goal with 2:12 to play in the quarter in making it 10-7.
The Troy lead didn’t last long as Louisiana answered with a 52-yard touchdown pass from Lewis to Michael Jefferson, who was wide open running down the middle of the field. The extra point kick made it 14-10 with one minute left in the opening quarter.
Buce boomed a career-long 47-yard field goal with 4:20 to play before halftime to pull the Trojans within 14-13, where the score stood at halftime.
Louisiana marched down the field in the opening drive of the second half to score when Lewis connected with Kyren Lacy on a 13-yard touchdown toss, making it 21-13 after the PAT. Earlier in the drive, Lewis hit tight end Neal Johnson for a 40-yard completion down to the Troy 16.
Louisiana made it 28-13 with 6:03 left in the third when Lewis scrambled out of the pocket and broke loose for a 27-yard touchdown run. The extra point kick by Nate Snyder made it 28-13.