Jake Andrews became the first Troy football player drafted in six years on Saturday.

The Trojan offensive lineman was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round as the No. 107 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Andrews became the first Troy player drafted by an NFL team since offensive lineman Antonio Garcia went in the third round in 2017, ironically also to New England. In addition, Andrews is the first Trojan who played high school football in the state of Alabama picked in the NFL Draft since Eufaula’s Jerrel Jernigan went to the New York Giants in the third round in 2011.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Andrews was a three-year starter for the Trojans, starting two seasons at right guard before moving to center in 2022. The former Stanhope Elmore High School standout and Millbrook native was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honoree last season.

He started all 14 games and played 914 of a possible 917 offensive snaps for the Trojans this past season and was called for only four penalties. He was the highest-rated offensive lineman in the Sun Belt per Pro Football Focus for overall offensive grade. Additionally, Andrews was Troy’s top-rated run blocker per Pro Football Focus and finished the season with a 97.5 PFF Efficiency rating.

He helped Troy to a 12-2 record and its first Sun Belt championship since 2017.

For his career, Andrews played 2,796 snaps and allowed just six sacks in 1,653 career pass-blocking situations.

While Andrews represented Troy in the draft, there were plenty of other players in this year’s draft from Alabama colleges.

Alabama had 10 players chosen, while Auburn had five. A player from South Alabama and UAB were also selected.

The 10 players for Alabama tied for the second most in the Tide’s history behind a program best 12 in 2018. Alabama also had 10 players selected in seven-round drafts in 2017, 2019 and 2021, and 10 players in the 32-round draft in 1945.

The 10 Alabama selections started with three players in the first round – quarterback Bryce Young as the top overall pick to the Charlotte Panthers, linebacker Will Anderson to the Houston Texans as the third pick and running back Jahmyr Gibbs to the Detroit Lions as the 12th pick.

The Tide had one selection in the second round and 45th pick overall in safety Brian Branch to the Detroit Lions. before having four taken in the third round in offensive tackle Tyler Steen to Philadelphia Eagles (65th pick), defensive lineman Bryon Young to the Las Vegas Raiders (70), safety Jordan Battle to the Cincinnati Bengals (95) and tight end Cameron Latu to the San Francisco Giants (101).

In Saturday’s final day, linebacker Henry To’o To’o was picked by the Houston Texas in the fourth round, the 167 selection, and safety Demarrco Helms was taken by the Atlanta Falcons in the seventh round, the 224 pick.

Overall, six of the 10 Alabama players selected in the draft played on defense.

After having just one player taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, Auburn returned to form in 2023, as the Tigers had five players taken in this year’s draft.

Edge rusher Derick Hall, running back Tank Bigsby, defensive lineman Colby Wooden, linebacker Owen Pappoe and kicker Anders Carlson made up the five Auburn selections.

Since the NFL Draft went to seven rounds in 1994, Auburn has had five or more players selected seven times, including 2005, 2007, 2008, 2015, 2019 and 2020. Both ’19 and ’20 are tied for the most Auburn players taken in that span, with six each.

This year’s draft saw 17 teams with at least five players selected, and 11 of those teams logged more players picked than the Tigers, with Alabama (10), Clemson (6), Florida (6), Georgia (10), LSU (6), Michigan (9), Ohio State (6), Oregon (6), Penn State (6), Pitt (6) and TCU (8) all generating at least six selections.

Hall and Bigsby were both Day Two selections, going No. 37 and No. 88 overall to the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively. Wooden was the 14th pick of Day Three, going No. 116 overall to the Green Bay Packers, and Pappoe was selected toward the end of round five, going No. 168 overall to Arizona. Carlson was also selected by Green Bay, going in the sixth rank, the No. 207 overall selection.

Bigsby became the 40th Auburn running back to be drafted into the NFL, joining the ranks of Rudi Johnson, Bo Jackson and current running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. It had been four years since an Auburn running back was drafted, with Chandler Cox going No. 233 overall to Miami in the 2019 draft.

Only 19 running backs have eclipsed 2,000 yards in their Auburn careers, and Bigsby became one of them in 2022 when he put together a 970-yard season on the ground. He left the Plains with 2,903 rushing yards all-time. That total is seventh-most in the program’s history, behind the likes of Jackson, Williams and Tre Mason, among others.

While Carlson is joining Wooden in Green Bay, he’s also joining his older brother, Daniel Carlson, in being an NFL Draft pick. Daniel was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The younger Carlson left Auburn No. 2 all-time in total points scored (410) and field goals made (79), second only to his older brother. He’s also third all-time in career PATs made.

South Alabama cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round, the 155th pick overall. UAB running back DeWayne McBride, the nation’s leading rusher this past season with 1,713 yards and 155.7 yards a game, was taken in the seventh round by the Minnesota Vikings, the 222nd selection overall.

The draft covered seven rounds and 259 selections.

—Adam Cole at the Opelika-Auburn News contributed to this story