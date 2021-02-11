Troy's Lindsey excited about returners, newcomers

With 21 of 22 starters returning from last season, Troy coach Chip Lindsey is well familiar with his team as a whole with spring workouts set to begin on March 1.
But some new faces from what has been considered one of the top recruiting classes in school history certainly have a good chance to impress and earn early playing time as well.
Among the newcomers expected in is University of Maryland graduate transfer Cherokee Glasgow, who was the Trojans’ lone signee during the late signing period last week. While he hasn’t arrived on campus yet, Lindsey believes he can be an immediate contributor once in camp.
The 6-foot-2, 280-pound defensive lineman played in four of Maryland’s five games last year during the COVID-19 shortened season. He was a senior this past season for the Terps, but has an extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted players due to COVID-19. He is a native of Mount Vernon, N.Y.
“Cherokee, we hope, will be here in a couple of weeks,” Lindsey said Thursday during a Zoom conference with the media. “Cherokee was looking to get more opportunities to have snaps on the field and we were in a need, so we’re excited about Cherokee and what he could bring to our team.
“Obviously until we get him here and work with him, we don’t know him as well as we want to yet, but from what we’ve learned from recruiting and recommendations we’ve had on him, we’re really excited for him to join our program. Hopefully he’ll come in and be an impact player for us.”
Another transfer who will be in the spotlight during the spring is quarterback Taylor Powell, who played six games as a redshirt freshman at Missouri in 2018 and six games as a sophomore in 2019 before sitting out this past season. Powell was the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year as a high school senior when he threw for 3,473 yards and 44 touchdowns. He’ll be competing with last year’s primary starter Gunnar Watson and back-ups Jacob Free and Kyle Toole.
Lindsey confirmed one highly-touted signee from this year's class, running back La’Damian Webb from Florida State, is no longer with the program.
Webb was Mr. Football in Alabama in 2016 following his senior season at Beauregard High School and signed with Mississippi State out of high school, but didn’t qualify academically and instead became an NJCAA All-American at Jones (Miss.) College in 2019. This past year at FSU, Webb was the leading rusher with 369 yards and three touchdowns over seven games before opting out for the rest of the season and entering the transfer portal.
Along with the new players Lindsey has brought on board are three new assistant coaches – Luke Meadows (offensive coordinator/offensive line), Al Pogue (cornerbacks) and Gary Banks (outside receivers). Lindsey has previously been on staffs with each of the new hires.
“From my standpoint, it’s a comfort to work with people you’ve worked with before just because there’s not a lot of learning curve there,” Lindsey said. “They know you; you know them.
“I think as a head coach you’re always trying to hire people who have strengths where you need help the most. That’s one of the things we tried to do in hiring all of these people – that all three of them are great men and have some kind of a connection to Troy, whether it’s to me, or coached here before or played here.
“I just thought when I looked at all three of these positions, those three guys were great fits for everything we were looking for.”
Banks was a star receiver at Troy and led the team in receptions in 2006 and 2007. He was head coach at Choctaw County last year. His first coaching job was an assistant for Lindsey at Spain Park in 2011.
“I’m extremely excited and humbled to be back here at Troy University,” Banks said. “This place has a very special place in my heart.
“It’s totally changed since the last time I walked off that field and that’s just a tribute to Chancellor (Jack) Hawkins and everything they’ve done to progress this campus. All the facility upgrades are awesome to come back to see.”
Pogue, who coached at Troy from 2014-2018, spent last season at Auburn as a defensive assistant and the year before that at West Virginia coaching outside linebackers.
“Just knowing I was coming back to a place that felt like home to me and knowing I had a legitimate opportunity to come somewhere that we can compete for championships,” Pogue said of his interest in rejoining the Trojans. “It’s been fun from day one to reconnect with some of these guys. I’ve got a lot of calls from some of the parents of these players because I helped recruit a lot of the guys who are here.”
Meadows is new to Troy but very familiar with Lindsey, who he coached with at Southern Mississippi during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Meadows spent the past two seasons at Kansas as offensive line coach and will be entering his 24th season of coaching in the college football ranks.
One player who has already grown on Meadows is senior center Dylan Bradshaw, the Enterprise native who is taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted to players by the NCAA due to the situation with COVID-19.
“One of the first things I did when I got here was I started making a teaching tape – really going through and finding good techniques of the guys doing the stuff we’re going to ask them to do – and he’s all over that technique tape,” Meadows said of Bradshaw. “He’s chomping at the bit to learn as much as he possibly can.”
The annual T-Day scrimmage is set for April 10 in Veterans-Memorial Stadium.