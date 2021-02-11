Troy's Lindsey excited about returners, newcomers

With 21 of 22 starters returning from last season, Troy coach Chip Lindsey is well familiar with his team as a whole with spring workouts set to begin on March 1.

But some new faces from what has been considered one of the top recruiting classes in school history certainly have a good chance to impress and earn early playing time as well.

Among the newcomers expected in is University of Maryland graduate transfer Cherokee Glasgow, who was the Trojans’ lone signee during the late signing period last week. While he hasn’t arrived on campus yet, Lindsey believes he can be an immediate contributor once in camp.

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound defensive lineman played in four of Maryland’s five games last year during the COVID-19 shortened season. He was a senior this past season for the Terps, but has an extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted players due to COVID-19. He is a native of Mount Vernon, N.Y.

“Cherokee, we hope, will be here in a couple of weeks,” Lindsey said Thursday during a Zoom conference with the media. “Cherokee was looking to get more opportunities to have snaps on the field and we were in a need, so we’re excited about Cherokee and what he could bring to our team.