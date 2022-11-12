 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troy's Martial becomes all-time FBS college leader in tackles

Carlton Martial action

Carlton Martial (2) set the NCAA record for career tackles during Saturday's Troy game against Army at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

 Joey Meredith, Troy University

TROY – Troy senior linebacker Carlton Martial became the all-time college football leader in tackles on the FBS level with 546 when he made a stop in the final minute of third quarter against Army on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

It broke the mark of 545 held by Northwestern’s Tim McGarigle from 2002-2005.

Martial needed 20 tackles to break the record coming into the game and had 17 by halftime. He moved into sole possession of second place late in the first quarter with his eighth tackle of the game.

The former walk-on from Mobile and undersized linebacker at 5-foot-9, 210 pounds, became the Sun Belt Conference all-time leader in tackles with 460 during the Marshall game on Sept. 24 when he recorded 18 stops during a 16-7 win.

