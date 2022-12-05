Troy's Martial comes up short of winning Burlsworth Trophy; Georgia QB Bennett earns award

Troy senior linebacker Carlton Martial, the all-time tackles leader on the FBS level, came up short of winning the Burlsworth Trophy on Monday night, which is presented annually to the nation's top player who began their career as a walk-on.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was named the winner during a ceremony in Bentonville, Ark.

The other candidate was Purdue quarterback Aiden O'Connell.

Martial came to Troy with no FBS offers and just a handful of FCS and Division II offers, but since that time has become the most dynamic tackler in college football.

A native of Mobile, Martial became the career tackles leader at the FBS level with 546 during a game against Army this season. He recorded 17 tackles in the first half of the game en route to a career-high 22 to pass Northwestern's Tim McGarigle for the most in NCAA FBS history.

Martial leads the Trojans in tackles this season with 121 despite missing two games due to a lower body injury..