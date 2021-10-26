Troy's Martial making plays, having fun

What’s fun for one may be misery for another.
Troy linebacker Carlton Martial had a lot of fun in totaling 18 tackles while dealing misery to Texas State two Saturdays ago during a 31-28 win for the Trojans. He was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week following the outing, which also included two tackles for loss.
“Actually, I’m just out there having fun with those guys and playing the game that I love,” Martial said when asked if he realized how many tackles he is racking up in performances such as the one at Texas State.
Martial hopes to have more fun at No. 24 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina on Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. in Conway, S.C., and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.
In Troy’s 42-38 home loss to Coastal to end last season, Martial had a career-high 21 tackles. In what’s been a very competitive series, Troy dropped a 36-35 road decision to the Chanticleers two years ago.
“It’s been the same ending to the past two years playing against them and we know we have to finish better,” Martial said. “We’re just looking forward to going out there this week and laying it all out on the line. We know the nation will be watching.”
Coastal (6-1 overall, 2-1 Sun Belt) is coming off its first loss of the season, dropping a 30-27 decision at Appalachian State last week. Troy enters the game 4-3 overall and also 2-1 in league play.
While Coastal features an offense averaging 45.7 points per game, the defense is also formidable in allowing an average of just 17.1 points per outing.
“They do a really good job of scheming,” Troy wide receiver Tez Johnson said. “They know where to be at the right times. Their safeties make plays and their two corners are very physical. They just do everything good as a team.”
Johnson, who leads Troy in receiving with 45 catches for 418 yards and two touchdowns, is excited about playing in front of a national TV audience Thursday.
“We’ve just got to bring our A game,” Johnson said. “It’s just going to be a show for everybody that’s watching.”
Heal and recover: Troy coach Chip Lindsey believes the bye week came at a good time for Troy after the Texas State game.
One of the areas of the team that has been hampered most by nagging injuries is the running backs, but all appear healthy again going into the Coastal game.
Kimani Vidal, who missed several games this season due to injury, had his best effort of the season against Texas State with 162 yards on 25 carries with two touchdowns.
“Those guys that play every game at running back and carry it 25 to 30 times a game – you don’t see much of that anymore,” Lindsey said. “Most people are using the two or three running back system.
“I just think the toll of a running backs’ body – when you’re talking pass protection or running the football and all the things that go along with it – I think it’s one of those things that you better have two or three guys. We’re fortunate to have that.”
Another player who has had time to heal is quarterback Taylor Powell, who has battled a leg injury. Gunnar Watson has started the past two games and will continue in that role this week, but Powell is ready as needed.
“Right now Gunnar has the hot hand for us and we’ll continue to go with him, but we also know that Taylor will be ready to go if we need him,” Lindsey said.
Todd’s status: Senior wide receiver Reggie Todd continues to be on suspension after being arrested last week on a charge of hindering prosecution in relation to the shooting at Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium during a high school football game.
While Todd remains on the team, his status for the rest of the season has yet to be determined.
“That’s just something that will have to run its course,” Lindsey said. “We’re hopeful for some good news, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to play with what we have and hopefully that situation will work out in the near future.”