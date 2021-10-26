Troy's Martial making plays, having fun

“I just think the toll of a running backs’ body – when you’re talking pass protection or running the football and all the things that go along with it – I think it’s one of those things that you better have two or three guys. We’re fortunate to have that.”

Another player who has had time to heal is quarterback Taylor Powell, who has battled a leg injury. Gunnar Watson has started the past two games and will continue in that role this week, but Powell is ready as needed.

“Right now Gunnar has the hot hand for us and we’ll continue to go with him, but we also know that Taylor will be ready to go if we need him,” Lindsey said.

Todd’s status: Senior wide receiver Reggie Todd continues to be on suspension after being arrested last week on a charge of hindering prosecution in relation to the shooting at Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium during a high school football game.

While Todd remains on the team, his status for the rest of the season has yet to be determined.

“That’s just something that will have to run its course,” Lindsey said. “We’re hopeful for some good news, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to play with what we have and hopefully that situation will work out in the near future.”