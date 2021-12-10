 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Troy's Martial, Solomon earn honorable mention All-America honors from Pro Football Network
0 Comments

Troy's Martial, Solomon earn honorable mention All-America honors from Pro Football Network

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Javon Solomon

Javon Solomon was named an honorable mention All-American.

 Joey Meredith

TROY – Troy junior linebacker Carlton Martial and redshirt-freshman bandit Javon Solomon have been named to the Pro Football Network All-America Team as honorable mention selections.

The selection is Martial's third postseason All-America honor after he was named a Pro Football Focus Freshman All-American in 2018 and PFF Second Team All-American in 2019.

Martial finished the season with 24 more tackles than anyone else in the Sun Belt and is the only player averaging double-digit tackles per game. The native of Mobile ranks seventh nationally with 10.6 tackles per game and ended the season just 17 tackles shy of the all-time Sun Belt record.

Since 2000, Martial is one of just two players at the FBS level to record more than 425 tackles, 45 tackles for loss and five interceptions in their career – he has 436 tackles, 46 tackles for loss and five interceptions. A finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, Martial had six games with double-digit tackles, including games with 18 and 19 tackles.

Solomon led the Sun Belt in tackles for loss and finished second in sacks. He ranks 10th nationally in tackles for loss and ninth in sacks. The Tallahassee, Fla., native became one of just 31 players since 2000 to record 17 tackles for loss and 11 sacks through the first 10 games of a season. He is one of just nine from a Group of Five school to do so and the only Sun Belt player.

Solomon became just the third FBS player since at least 2000 to record 12 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and one interception in the first six games of the season -- Carl Nassib (Penn State, 2015), Elvis Dumervil (Louisville, 2005).

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert