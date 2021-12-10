Troy's Martial, Solomon earn honorable mention All-America honors from Pro Football Network

TROY – Troy junior linebacker Carlton Martial and redshirt-freshman bandit Javon Solomon have been named to the Pro Football Network All-America Team as honorable mention selections.

The selection is Martial's third postseason All-America honor after he was named a Pro Football Focus Freshman All-American in 2018 and PFF Second Team All-American in 2019.

Martial finished the season with 24 more tackles than anyone else in the Sun Belt and is the only player averaging double-digit tackles per game. The native of Mobile ranks seventh nationally with 10.6 tackles per game and ended the season just 17 tackles shy of the all-time Sun Belt record.

Since 2000, Martial is one of just two players at the FBS level to record more than 425 tackles, 45 tackles for loss and five interceptions in their career – he has 436 tackles, 46 tackles for loss and five interceptions. A finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, Martial had six games with double-digit tackles, including games with 18 and 19 tackles.