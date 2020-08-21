Troy's opening opponent, ULM, halts practices due to COVID-19

On the same day guidelines were released for Troy football home games this fall, the opening opponent for Sept. 5 – Louisiana-Monroe – put a halt to practices Friday due to some players testing positive for COVID-19.
"We'll await the latest round of test results while continuing to monitor our quarantined and isolated student-athletes,” ULM athletics director Scott McDonald said through a media release. “We hope to safely resume football-related activities early next week."
Troy’s 12-game schedule was released Thursday and the season opener against Sun Belt Conference foe ULM is an attractive opening game expected to draw possible TV interest.
If the game is played as scheduled – or whenever Troy does host its first game – Veterans Memorial Stadium will operate at a reduced capacity, though the exact percentage was not announced in a Troy University media release.
What was made known is that season ticket holders and Troy University students will be accommodated.
According to the release, to ensure social distancing for season ticket holders, a two-seat buffer will be added around each ticket block. Season ticket holders will have their seats placed as close as possible to their normal seat locations and will retain the right of first refusal for their traditional seat location for the 2021 season.
Fans will be required to sit in the seat listed on their respective ticket. Clustering in unassigned seating areas will be prohibited.
The Sound of the South marching band and Troy cheerleaders will also be present and involved at all home games. However, Sun Belt Conference guidelines have placed strict restrictions on who has access to the playing field. For the 2020 season, the band and cheerleaders will remain in the stands.
Other policies include:
Face coverings are required to be worn at all times while in The Vet with the exception of when eating or drinking. Masks will be made available to fans at all entrances to The Vet.
All gameday workers, vendors and staff will wear face coverings at all times in The Vet and will be temperature checked and screened prior to the entrance into the stadium.
Gates will open two hours prior to the announced kickoff time to allow fans to safely enter the stadium and to help limit overcrowding of gate areas. Entrances to the Stadium Club and Suites will open three hours prior to the announced kickoff time.
Fans are encouraged to visit TroyTrojans.com/gameday throughout the season for the most up to date information and guidelines
