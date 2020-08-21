Troy's opening opponent, ULM, halts practices due to COVID-19

Fans will be required to sit in the seat listed on their respective ticket. Clustering in unassigned seating areas will be prohibited.

The Sound of the South marching band and Troy cheerleaders will also be present and involved at all home games. However, Sun Belt Conference guidelines have placed strict restrictions on who has access to the playing field. For the 2020 season, the band and cheerleaders will remain in the stands.

Other policies include:

Face coverings are required to be worn at all times while in The Vet with the exception of when eating or drinking. Masks will be made available to fans at all entrances to The Vet.

All gameday workers, vendors and staff will wear face coverings at all times in The Vet and will be temperature checked and screened prior to the entrance into the stadium.

Gates will open two hours prior to the announced kickoff time to allow fans to safely enter the stadium and to help limit overcrowding of gate areas. Entrances to the Stadium Club and Suites will open three hours prior to the announced kickoff time.

Fans are encouraged to visit TroyTrojans.com/gameday throughout the season for the most up to date information and guidelines

