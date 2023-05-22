TROY – Troy redshirt sophomore Shane Lewis was named the 2023 Sun Belt Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, while former Providence Christian standout Grayson Stewart, a redshirt sophomore pitcher, joined Lewis and one other on the first team selections, the league office announced on Monday.

On top of Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year honors, Lewis earned a spot on the All-Sun Belt first team as an outfielder. Joining Lewis and Stewart on the first team is third baseman Caleb Bartolero. In addition, relief pitcher Noah Manning earned All-Sun Belt Second Team recognition.

After winning both Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, Lewis becomes only the third-ever Player to win both awards in the same season and the first since 2003 (Billy Becher). In addition, it is the first time since 2018 (Joey Denison) that a Trojan has taken home Player of the Year honors, and the first since 2017, the Newcomer of the Year award has gone to a Trojan (Andrew Crane).

The four All-Sun Belt selections are the most since Troy had five in 2019, with it being the first time since 2013 that three Trojans have received first-team honors in the same season.

One of the top hitters in the country and an NCBWA Dick Howser Award semifinalist, Lewis has had a historic season for Troy. His 27 home runs are second in the nation, and he became the Trojan record holder for most home runs by a Troy player in a single season.

Lewis finished the regular season ranking among the top 10 in the Sun Belt Conference in seven offensive categories, including leading the conference in Slugging Percentage (.784), OPS (1.225), RBIs, runs scored, walks, and home runs he has totaled 149 bases this season, good for most in the Sun Belt Conference and 25th in the nation.

Stewart started the season as the Trojans' Sunday starter, but became Troy's Friday ace. With nine wins on the season, Stewart has already surpassed his win total from last season by three games and has accumulated the most wins by a Trojan pitcher in a year since 2021. In addition, he has seven quality starts to his name, which is the most of any Troy pitcher this season. His 3.20 ERA is the lowest on the team and ranks fourth in the Sun Belt Conference.

Stewart also ranks in the top 10 of conference leaders in innings pitched (78.2) and batters struck out (86). His 37 runs given up is the 10th fewest in the Sun Belt, while his 28 earned runs are also in the top 10 for lowest allowed this season.

He set a career-high in strikeouts (10) this season in the Trojans' 8-1 win over rival South Alabama. He has pitched at least five innings in 13 of his 14 starts this season, including a career-high seven twice against USC-Upstate and Appalachian State. In the game against USC-Upstate, he threw a complete-game and shutout the Spartans. It was the first complete game thrown by a Trojan pitcher since 2016.

The Trojans will take on the No. 6 seed Appalachian State in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Wednesday at 9 a.m. from Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery.