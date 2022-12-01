Troy's Sumrall named Sun Belt Coach of the Year; Martial Defensive Player of the Year

Troy coach Jon Sumrall and Trojans’ linebacker Carlton Martial have stood at the top of the Sun Belt class all season long and were officially recognized as such with top conference honors Thursday.

Sumrall was named Coach of the Year and the record-setting Martial is the Defensive Player of the Year the league announced.

Troy had 13 players earn All-Sun Belt honors, including a conference-high six first team selections.

Joining Martial on the first team were offensive linemen Jake Andrews and Austin Stidham, defensive linemen Will Choloh and T.J. Jackson, and defensive back Reddy Steward. Troy was represented by defensive lineman Richard Jibunor and running back Kimani Vidal on the second team, while defensive lineman Javon Solomon was a third team selection.

In addition, linebacker KJ Robertson, receiver Tez Johnson plus safeties Dell Pettus and Craig Slocum were honorable mention selections.

In his first year as head coach, Sumrall has led his team to a 10-2 record and 7-1 conference mark, including a current nine-game winning streak, as the Trojans get ready to host Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game on Saturday.

Martial set the all-time career tackles record on the FBS level earlier this year during a game against Army in which he made 22 tackles and has been named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week four times during the season. Going into the game Saturday, Martial averages 11.2 tackles per game. The former walk-on is a four-time All-Sun Belt selection.

Former Daleville standout running back Jalen White, now at Georgia Southern, was named to the third team offense. The junior ran for 914 yards and 10 touchdowns this season for the Eagles and caught 22 passes for 217 yards.

Coastal has the Sun Belt Player of the Year in quarterback Grayson McCall, though he has missed the past two games with an injury and his status for the game Saturday against Troy is uncertain. The Chanticleers also have the SBC Freshman of the Year in wide receiver Jared Brown. The Newcomer and Offensive Player of the Year is quarterback Todd Centeio of James Madison.

SBC POSTSEASON AWARDS

Player of the Year

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

Offensive Player of the Year

Todd Centeio, James Madison

Defensive Player of the Year

Carlton Martial, Troy

Newcomer of the Year

Todd Centeio, James Madison

Freshman of the Year

Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina

Coach of the Year

Jon Sumrall, Troy

All-Sun Belt First Team Offense

QB – Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

RB – Khalan Laborn, Marshall

RB – La’Damian Webb, South Alabama

OL – Cooper Hodges, App State

OL – Austin Stidham, Troy

OL – Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina

OL – Jake Andrews, Troy

OL – Anderson Hardy, App State

TE – Seydou Traore, Arkansas State

WR – Jamari Thrash, Georgia State

WR – Kris Thornton, James Madison

WR – Ali Jennings III, Old Dominion

All-Sun Belt First Team Defense

DL – T.J. Jackson, Troy

DL – Zi’Yon Hill-Green, Louisiana

DL – Owen Porter, Marshall

DL – Will Choloh, Troy

DL – Isaac Ukwu, James Madison

LB – Carlton Martial, Troy

LB – Jason Henderson, Old Dominion

LB – Nick Hampton, App State

DB – Yam Banks, South Alabama

DB – Micah Abraham, Marshall

DB – Reddy Steward, Troy

DB – Bralen Trahan, Louisiana

All-Sun Belt First Team Special Teams

K – Dominic Zvada, Arkansas State

P – Rhys Burns, Louisiana

RS – Eric Garror, Louisiana

AP – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss

All-Sun Belt Second Team Offense

QB – Todd Centeio, James Madison

RB – Kimani Vidal, Troy

RB – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss

OL – Khalil Crowder, Georgia Southern

OL – Pat Bartlett, Georgia State

OL – Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion

OL – Malik Sumter, Georgia State

OL – Nick Kidwell, James Madison

TE – Henry Pearson, App State

WR – Jalen Wayne, South Alabama

WR – Tyrone Howell, ULM

WR – Khaleb Hood, Georgia Southern

All-Sun Belt Second Team Defense

DL – Levi Bell, Texas State

DL – James Carpenter, James Madison

DL – Richard Jibunor, Troy

DL – Jamare Edwards, James Madison

DL – Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina

LB – Marques Watson-Trent, Georgia Southern

LB – Andre Jones, Louisiana

LB – Jourdan Quibodeaux, Louisiana

DB – Steven Jones Jr., App State

DB – Quavian White, Georgia State

DB – Steven Gilmore, Marshall

DB – Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina

All-Sun Belt Second Team Special Teams

K – Diego Guajardo, South Alabama

P – Devyn McCormick, ULM

RS – Johnnie Lang Jr., Arkansas State

AP – Johnnie Lang Jr., Arkansas State

All-Sun Belt Third Team Offense

QB – Kyle Vantrease, Georgia Southern

RB – Percy Agyei-Obese, James Madison

RB – Jalen White, Georgia Southern

OL – James Jackson, South Alabama

OL – Kyle Hergel, Texas State

OL – Caleb Kelly, Georgia Southern

OL – Isaiah Helms, App State

OL – Antwine Loper, Coastal Carolina

TE – Jacob Jenkins, Coastal Carolina

WR – Jason Brownlee, Southern Miss

WR – Sam Pinckney, Coastal Carolina

WR – Michael Jefferson, Louisiana

All-Sun Belt Third Team Defense

DL – Kivon Bennett, Arkansas State

DL – Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina

DL – Justin Ellis, Georgia Southern

DL – Javon Solomon, Troy

LB – Taurus Jones, James Madison

LB – JT Killen, Coastal Carolina

LB – Santrell Latham, Southern Miss

DB – Jay Stanley, Southern Miss

DB – Malik Shorts, Southern Miss

DB – Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama

DB – Antavious Lane, Georgia State

DB – Derrick Canteen, Georgia Southern

All-Sun Belt Third Team Special Teams

K – Briggs Bourgeois, Southern Miss

P – Mason Hunt, Southern Miss

RS – Milan Tucker, App State

AP – La’Damian Webb, South Alabama

Honorable Mention (Troy Players Only)

KJ Robertson (LB), Tez Johnson (WR), Dell Pettus (S), Craig Slocum (S)