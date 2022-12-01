Troy's Sumrall named Sun Belt Coach of the Year; Martial Defensive Player of the Year

Troy coach Jon Sumrall and Trojans’ linebacker Carlton Martial have stood at the top of the Sun Belt class all season long and were officially recognized as such with top conference honors Thursday.
Sumrall was named Coach of the Year and the record-setting Martial is the Defensive Player of the Year the league announced.
Troy had 13 players earn All-Sun Belt honors, including a conference-high six first team selections.
Joining Martial on the first team were offensive linemen Jake Andrews and Austin Stidham, defensive linemen Will Choloh and T.J. Jackson, and defensive back Reddy Steward. Troy was represented by defensive lineman Richard Jibunor and running back Kimani Vidal on the second team, while defensive lineman Javon Solomon was a third team selection.
In addition, linebacker KJ Robertson, receiver Tez Johnson plus safeties Dell Pettus and Craig Slocum were honorable mention selections.
In his first year as head coach, Sumrall has led his team to a 10-2 record and 7-1 conference mark, including a current nine-game winning streak, as the Trojans get ready to host Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game on Saturday.
Martial set the all-time career tackles record on the FBS level earlier this year during a game against Army in which he made 22 tackles and has been named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week four times during the season. Going into the game Saturday, Martial averages 11.2 tackles per game. The former walk-on is a four-time All-Sun Belt selection.
Former Daleville standout running back Jalen White, now at Georgia Southern, was named to the third team offense. The junior ran for 914 yards and 10 touchdowns this season for the Eagles and caught 22 passes for 217 yards.
Coastal has the Sun Belt Player of the Year in quarterback Grayson McCall, though he has missed the past two games with an injury and his status for the game Saturday against Troy is uncertain. The Chanticleers also have the SBC Freshman of the Year in wide receiver Jared Brown. The Newcomer and Offensive Player of the Year is quarterback Todd Centeio of James Madison.
SBC POSTSEASON AWARDS
Player of the Year
Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
Offensive Player of the Year
Todd Centeio, James Madison
Defensive Player of the Year
Carlton Martial, Troy
Newcomer of the Year
Todd Centeio, James Madison
Freshman of the Year
Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina
Coach of the Year
Jon Sumrall, Troy
All-Sun Belt First Team Offense
QB – Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
RB – Khalan Laborn, Marshall
RB – La’Damian Webb, South Alabama
OL – Cooper Hodges, App State
OL – Austin Stidham, Troy
OL – Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina
OL – Jake Andrews, Troy
OL – Anderson Hardy, App State
TE – Seydou Traore, Arkansas State
WR – Jamari Thrash, Georgia State
WR – Kris Thornton, James Madison
WR – Ali Jennings III, Old Dominion
All-Sun Belt First Team Defense
DL – T.J. Jackson, Troy
DL – Zi’Yon Hill-Green, Louisiana
DL – Owen Porter, Marshall
DL – Will Choloh, Troy
DL – Isaac Ukwu, James Madison
LB – Carlton Martial, Troy
LB – Jason Henderson, Old Dominion
LB – Nick Hampton, App State
DB – Yam Banks, South Alabama
DB – Micah Abraham, Marshall
DB – Reddy Steward, Troy
DB – Bralen Trahan, Louisiana
All-Sun Belt First Team Special Teams
K – Dominic Zvada, Arkansas State
P – Rhys Burns, Louisiana
RS – Eric Garror, Louisiana
AP – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss
All-Sun Belt Second Team Offense
QB – Todd Centeio, James Madison
RB – Kimani Vidal, Troy
RB – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss
OL – Khalil Crowder, Georgia Southern
OL – Pat Bartlett, Georgia State
OL – Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion
OL – Malik Sumter, Georgia State
OL – Nick Kidwell, James Madison
TE – Henry Pearson, App State
WR – Jalen Wayne, South Alabama
WR – Tyrone Howell, ULM
WR – Khaleb Hood, Georgia Southern
All-Sun Belt Second Team Defense
DL – Levi Bell, Texas State
DL – James Carpenter, James Madison
DL – Richard Jibunor, Troy
DL – Jamare Edwards, James Madison
DL – Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina
LB – Marques Watson-Trent, Georgia Southern
LB – Andre Jones, Louisiana
LB – Jourdan Quibodeaux, Louisiana
DB – Steven Jones Jr., App State
DB – Quavian White, Georgia State
DB – Steven Gilmore, Marshall
DB – Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina
All-Sun Belt Second Team Special Teams
K – Diego Guajardo, South Alabama
P – Devyn McCormick, ULM
RS – Johnnie Lang Jr., Arkansas State
AP – Johnnie Lang Jr., Arkansas State
All-Sun Belt Third Team Offense
QB – Kyle Vantrease, Georgia Southern
RB – Percy Agyei-Obese, James Madison
RB – Jalen White, Georgia Southern
OL – James Jackson, South Alabama
OL – Kyle Hergel, Texas State
OL – Caleb Kelly, Georgia Southern
OL – Isaiah Helms, App State
OL – Antwine Loper, Coastal Carolina
TE – Jacob Jenkins, Coastal Carolina
WR – Jason Brownlee, Southern Miss
WR – Sam Pinckney, Coastal Carolina
WR – Michael Jefferson, Louisiana
All-Sun Belt Third Team Defense
DL – Kivon Bennett, Arkansas State
DL – Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina
DL – Justin Ellis, Georgia Southern
DL – Javon Solomon, Troy
LB – Taurus Jones, James Madison
LB – JT Killen, Coastal Carolina
LB – Santrell Latham, Southern Miss
DB – Jay Stanley, Southern Miss
DB – Malik Shorts, Southern Miss
DB – Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama
DB – Antavious Lane, Georgia State
DB – Derrick Canteen, Georgia Southern
All-Sun Belt Third Team Special Teams
K – Briggs Bourgeois, Southern Miss
P – Mason Hunt, Southern Miss
RS – Milan Tucker, App State
AP – La’Damian Webb, South Alabama
Honorable Mention (Troy Players Only)
KJ Robertson (LB), Tez Johnson (WR), Dell Pettus (S), Craig Slocum (S)