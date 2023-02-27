Troy – Senior Zay Williams was named to the 2022-23 All-Sun Belt Second Team, the Sun Belt Conference announced Monday afternoon.

“Zay Williams is very deserving to be honored as one of the top players in the Sun Belt Conference,” head coach Scott Cross said. “Zay has been great in every conceivable way: offense, defense, rebounding, leadership, toughness, on the court, off the court, great teammate, extremely coachable, reliable, competitive, winner, etc. Zay is a big reason why we have had success over the past two seasons. He has helped build the foundation of a successful program, and I am very thankful and blessed to have had the opportunity to coach him here at Troy over the past four years.”

The Birmingham native peaked in his final season with Troy, averaging a career-high 12.1 points per game on 53.2 percent shooting from the field – previous career highs were his sophomore season at 11.1 and 51.9 percent. His 12.1 points per game rank him 23rd in the league, while his uptick in conference play of 13 points places him 19th. He’s also remained a threat from all levels, shooting 29.1 percent from deep and 63.3 percent from the line to finish 21 games in double-figures.

The ability to crash the boards and play solid defense truly sets Williams apart, with seven rebounds per game, including four games in double-figures. The forward has stepped up big in conference play to sit eighth in the Sun Belt with 7.6 rebounds per game – overall average is seven for 10th in SBC.

Defensively, Williams can guard any position, leading the most efficient defense in SBC play, according to Kenpom. Behind Williams, the Trojans ranked third in scoring defense (66.9) and second in field goal percentage allowed (41.1 percent) since league play began. In addition, the Parker High School graduate averaged 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks in 2022-23, ending the regular season with eight multi-steal and six multi-block games.

Williams spent all five collegiate basketball seasons with the Trojans, where he’s played in the most career games at 135 and counting. Of those 135 games, Williams has started in 93 for 3,100 total minutes played. Additionally, he has moved into the top 10 charts for points, scoring average, field goals made, field goals attempted, free throws made, free throws attempted, field goal percentage, blocks, rebounds and rebounds per game in Troy Division-I history.

The All-Sun Belt Second Team member prepares to play in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Thursday at 2 p.m. against the winner of the Arkansas State-Coastal Carolina game.