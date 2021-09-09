Trying to slow Malik: Troy’s defense will have eyes set on Liberty QB

Troy’s defense knows its team’s chances of beating Liberty on Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium likely revolves around how much containment it can muster on multi-talented quarterback Malik Willis.
Easier said than done.
“It changes the dynamic of the game plan a great deal,” Troy defensive coordinator Brandon Hall said of preparing for Willis. “He’s a guy that can beat you with his arm and his feet, so the thing that you try to do, you know, is have a spy for him as much as you can.
“But at the same time, you’ve got to be good in coverage and it’s very difficult. It definitely makes it tough, because if things break down, he’s more than capable of getting a first down with his feet.”
Willis was the top rushing quarterback in the country last season with 944 yards and 14 touchdowns in helping the Flames of coach Hugh Freeze to a 10-1 record. Willis led Liberty in total offense, which included 2,260 passing yards and 20 TDs through the air.
Trying to simulate him in practice is next to impossible.
“I don’t think you can, really,” Hall said. “I think that’s why he is who he is. You do your best (with the scout squad QBs) and having those guys scramble around as much as possible.
“I think at the end of the day you have to keep talking to your players about where they’re at as far as in their relation to the quarterback and just doing a really good job of knowing if it’s (pass) not there, he’s going to make a play with his feet.”
Willis, a 6-1, 215-pounder from Roswell, Ga., led Liberty to an opening-season 48-7 win over Campbell last week, completing 15-of-23 passes for 217 yards with a score and rushing for 55 yards on five carries with a touchdown.
Troy head coach Chip Lindsey is very familiar with the talented quarterback. He coached Willis for two years at Auburn while Lindsey served as offensive coordinator for the Tigers (2017-2018) before Willis transferred to Liberty and Lindsey took over as the head coach of the Trojans.
In two seasons at Auburn, Willis saw action in 15 games, rushing for 309 yards with two touchdowns and passing for 69 yards while completing 11-of-14 attempts with a TD.
“I think he had really only played one year of quarterback in high school, so he was still developing, but you could see the talent that he had and knew that he was going to be a really good player down the road,” Lindsey said of Willis at Auburn. “I did try to have some conversations with him about him coming to Troy, it just really didn’t work out at the time.
“He’s a very, very talented player – one of the best in the country. He’s very athletic with a big-time arm that can make every throw. It looks like he’s just improved tremendously over the last couple of years. We’ve got to limit his explosive plays as much as we can.”
Troy is coming off a 55-3 opening win against Southern in which the defense was smothering against the run and picked off four passes, one returned for a touchdown, when Southern did go to the air.
Troy limited Southern to just 189 yards of offense – 81 rushing and 108 passing.
Hall believes the performance has the unit confident going into the battle, which is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
“I think we played extremely hard and the turnovers obviously adds to the confidence level – that those guys feel like what we’re doing is working,” Hall said. “When you’re trying to build a defensive culture and anytime you can go out and have turnovers and create points is something those guys can hang their hats on.
“The more success those guys have, the more continuity those guys will build and ultimately it will help build the kind of culture that we’re looking for.”
Troy linebacker Jayden McDonald, who had one of the interceptions in the game, is eager to face a player the caliber of Willis and an offense like the Flames.
“Malik is a really explosive athlete, so we have to make sure we have a great plan for him,” McDonald said. “Just focusing on our assignments, and I feel like if we do that, we’ll be fine.
“Anytime you can go out against a good opponent and prove what you can do as a defense as a whole is always great and I’m really excited for this challenge.”