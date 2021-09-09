Trying to slow Malik: Troy’s defense will have eyes set on Liberty QB

Troy’s defense knows its team’s chances of beating Liberty on Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium likely revolves around how much containment it can muster on multi-talented quarterback Malik Willis.

Easier said than done.

“It changes the dynamic of the game plan a great deal,” Troy defensive coordinator Brandon Hall said of preparing for Willis. “He’s a guy that can beat you with his arm and his feet, so the thing that you try to do, you know, is have a spy for him as much as you can.

“But at the same time, you’ve got to be good in coverage and it’s very difficult. It definitely makes it tough, because if things break down, he’s more than capable of getting a first down with his feet.”

Willis was the top rushing quarterback in the country last season with 944 yards and 14 touchdowns in helping the Flames of coach Hugh Freeze to a 10-1 record. Willis led Liberty in total offense, which included 2,260 passing yards and 20 TDs through the air.

Trying to simulate him in practice is next to impossible.

“I don’t think you can, really,” Hall said. “I think that’s why he is who he is. You do your best (with the scout squad QBs) and having those guys scramble around as much as possible.