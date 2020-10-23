Two explosive offenses featured as Troy hosts Georgia State

Hold on to your hats, it could be a wild ride between Troy and Georgia State.
The two meet Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in a Sun Belt Conference shootout featuring two explosive offensives. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.
The Trojans (3-1 overall, 1-0 Sun Belt) average 30 points per game, while the Panthers (1-3, 0-2) average 44. A year ago in Atlanta, Georgia State took a 52-33 victory.
While Troy’s offense has been extremely balanced between the pass and run, Georgia State relies heavily on a strong rushing attack behind an experience offensive front.
“(Georgia State coach) Sean Elliott does a great job,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “He’s an offensive lineman by trade and has done that this entire career. You can see that his teams match his personality and they play very physical up front and run the ball downhill.
“They throw the ball some too, but they hang their hat on running the ball. They’re extremely well coached and will play fast too."
The Panthers average 246 yards on the ground per game. Destin Coates is the leading rusher with 263 yards on 57 carries with three touchdowns.
“Offensively it starts with their big line up front,” Lindsey said. “They do a great job of getting movement at the point of contact and creating double-teams. They run both a zone and a gap scheme, and they want to control the line of scrimmage and run downhill. They mix in a little bit of quarterback option as well, so we need to make sure we have a plan for that as well.”
Georgia State features a versatile quarterback in Cornelious Brown, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound redshirt freshman from Calera (Ala.) High School. He’s rushed for 173 yards on 34 carries and has passed for 748 yards, completing 58 of 102 with three interceptions.
“He’s a bit of a dual-threat guy that is long and athletic," Lindsey said. "They use him a lot in the run game but he can also hurt you throwing the football too which was evident during their last game against Arkansas State (59-52 loss).”
Receiver Sam Pinckney is the top target. He’s caught 17 passes for 301 yards and five touchdowns this year.
“Sam Pinckney is a big and athletic guy who has improved,” Lindsey said. “He does a great job on the 50-50 balls so we’re going to have a good plan for him. And then they mix in several really talented running backs. Their offense will present a big challenge for us and we’re going to have to execute our plan much better than we did last week to have a chance to win the game.”
Lindsey believes his defense will be well prepared.
“Our defense sees a lot of tempo in practice against our offense, so hopefully that’s something that will help us,” Lindsey said. “Last year they did a really good job of running downhill against us. Going into that game we had been strong against the run, but we were very disappointed about how we defended the run against them last year."
While Georgia State is averaging more than 40 points per game, it’s also giving up an average of 40.7 per outing. Still, Lindsey is impressed with what he’s seen on film from the Panthers’ unit.
“On defense they’re very physical up front but I’m most impressed with their safeties who do a good job of getting involved with stopping the run and playing the ball in the air well,” Lindsey said. “As a unit, they’re running to the ball and tackling well which is always what you want to see. Trajan Stephens-McQueen (senior linebacker) is a guy that has been there for a while and was a Preseason All-Sun Belt selection. He’s first or second on their team in tackles-for-loss and interceptions and he’s very active. He gets them lined up on defense and seems to me to be one of their leaders.
