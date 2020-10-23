Two explosive offenses featured as Troy hosts Georgia State

“On defense they’re very physical up front but I’m most impressed with their safeties who do a good job of getting involved with stopping the run and playing the ball in the air well,” Lindsey said. “As a unit, they’re running to the ball and tackling well which is always what you want to see. Trajan Stephens-McQueen (senior linebacker) is a guy that has been there for a while and was a Preseason All-Sun Belt selection. He’s first or second on their team in tackles-for-loss and interceptions and he’s very active. He gets them lined up on defense and seems to me to be one of their leaders.