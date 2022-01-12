 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Troy men's basketball games canceled; 258-point game celebration postponed
Two Troy men's basketball games canceled; 258-point game celebration postponed

troy logo

TROY – Troy’s men’s basketball games against Georgia Southern and Georgia State scheduled for Thursday and Saturday in Trojan Arena have been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within Troy’s program. The 258-point game celebration and Letterwinners Day scheduled for Saturday’s game will be rescheduled for a game later this season.

Per Sun Belt Conference guidelines, the game has been declared a no-contest and will not be rescheduled. The minimum threshold required to compete is seven (7) student-athletes (scholarship or non-scholarship), plus one full-time coach.

Seeding in the Sun Belt Championship will be based on overall conference winning percentage. However, teams will be required to play a minimum of 80 percent of the average number of conference games played to use their overall conference winning percentage for seeding in the conference championship. Teams falling below the 80 percent threshold will be seeded at the bottom of the championship bracket with overall conference winning percentage, among the teams that fall below the threshold, being used to determine their seed for the tournament.

Troy heads to Louisiana for a pair of games next week with a visit to ULM on Thursday (Jan. 20) and a date with Louisiana on Saturday (Jan. 22). Troy’s next game in Trojan Arena is set for Saturday, Jan. 29, against South Alabama.

