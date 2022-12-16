UPDATED: Troy rallies to best UTSA in Cure Bowl

ORLANDO – In a game pitting high-octane offenses, it’s ironic the biggest run of the game was made by Troy linebacker K.J. Robertson during Troy’s 18-12 comeback Cure Bowl win over UTSA on Friday at Exploria Stadium.

With UTSA holding a 12-7 lead on its third series of the second half and knocking on the door of more points, Robertson jumped in front of a Frank Harris pass at the Troy 2-yard line and returned it all the way to the 37 of the Roadrunners. A personal foul against UTSA tacked on 15 more yards to set up Troy at the 22.

Running back Kimani Vidal got a huge first down run when he gained the needed 4 yards down to the 11 on a third-down call. The Trojans then got the go-ahead touchdown when quarterback Gunnar Watson connected with receiver RaJae’ Johnson over the middle for an 11-yard strike.

Troy went for 2 and converted when Watson hit tight end Clayton Ollendieck right at the goal line, making it 15-12 with 2:43 left in the third quarter.

Troy would hold on for the victory in what’s been a year to remember under first-year head coach Jon Sumrall as the Trojans finish with a 12-2 record and will carry an 11-game winning streak into next season as the Sun Belt Conference champion.

UTSA, the Conference USA champion, ended the season at 11-3 and had a 10-game winning streak snapped.

“I am proud of our guys for continuing to find a way,” Sumrall said. “It wasn’t very pretty in the first half. After the game, my dad, who’s 74, said, ‘I’m glad to see you. After the first half I wasn’t sure you were here coaching or not.’

“So I’ve always got him to keep me humble. But these guys all year have continued to fight through all kinds of situations and circumstances, a lot of adversity. “That was our 11th straight win after losing on a Hail Mary pass on the last play of the game against App State. We were 1-2 at that point and then we’ve rattled off the last 11.

“If that doesn’t show the character of our locker room and the type of young men we’ve got … and then the way we’ve won games. It hasn’t always been pretty, it hasn’t always been easy.”

A strong showing of Troy fans made the trip south for the game.

“Grateful for our fans and the turnout,” Sumrall said. “I thought we had a tremendous support from the Troy community tonight. I’m grateful for the Cure Bowl for having us here. What a fun experience our guys had here in Orlando. It was a tremendous trip for them here, and they earned it.

“And then hat’s off to UTSA. They are a tremendous team. That was not an easy win. That was a tough, hard-fought win. In my opinion, they should still be ranked in the Top 25. I think we should both still be there.”

Troy entered the game ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25, while UTSA was ranked No. 22.

In what had been a dismal performance for the Troy offense during the first two quarters, the unit came up with some big plays to close out the victory.

In the first minute of the fourth quarter, Troy converted a fake punt on a 4th-and-2 play with Vidal receiving the snap and gaining 4 yards to the Trojans’ 46.

Troy would face another 4th-and-2 from the 33 and lined up to go for it, but before the ball was snapped UTSA was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct to give the Trojans the ball at the 18.

The Trojans couldn’t punch it into the end zone, but did get a 27-yard field goal from Brooks Buce to push the lead up to 18-12 with 9:18 left.

The Troy defense then came up with a huge stop on the next UTSA series.

Running back Kevorian Barnes ripped off a 53-yard run down to the 5 of Troy before Dell Pettus made a stop. After a 2-yard gain by Barnes to the three, Harris threw three incompletions into the end zone – the final coming in the back left corner on a play well defended by O’Shai Fletcher with 7:01 left in the game.

The Roadrunners would get the ball back when Troy was forced to punt with around three minutes left.

UTSA faced a 4th –and-9 from the 42 of Troy with 1:38 left, but a Harris pass intended for Zakhari Franklin was broken up beautifully by Reddy Steward at the 4-yard line.

Troy’s defense was clutch like it has been all season long, led by senior linebacker Carlton Martial, who recorded a team-high 14 tackles in the game.

After Steward's play, the Trojans were then able to run out the clock and celebrate the victory as time ran off the clock.

In catching the winning touchdown, Johnson was one of the heroes who made his only season with the Trojans count.

“I’m a transfer (from UAB) and these guys welcomed me in,” Johnson said. “For us to go out on top and finish like this … for this team the way coach Sumrall has come in and turned this thing … you’ve got to be grateful for it. It’s just a blessing.”

Troy finished with just 166 yards of total offense - 53 rushing and 113 passing - but was clutch when it counted. Like it has so many times before, the Trojans dominated the second half after trailing 12-7 at halftime.

It was a miserable first half in which the Trojans’ offense spent the majority of the time trying to climb out of a hole.

Troy’s first six drives over the opening two quarters started at the 22, 3, 4 12, 8 and 20 yard lines. The Trojans only managed 66 yards of offense in the first half – 45 passing, 21 rushing. Watson was sacked four times in the half.

The Troy defense, while bending at times, didn’t break in keeping the Roadrunners from breaking it open. UTSA had 139 yards of total offense in the first half – 94 passing and 45 rushing.

The first points of the game came in the strangest of ways. With Troy facing a third down for its own 7, Watson was looking to the sidelines when a snap from Jake Andrews sailed past him and out of the end zone for a safety with 3:58 to play in the first quarter for a 2-0 lead.

UTSA took advantage of the momentum and quickly moved down the field on the ensuing possession and put it in the end zone on a 2-yard pass from Harris to Franklin to complete a 15-play, 75-yard drive to make it 9-0 following the extra point kick by Jared Sackett with 12:30 to play in the first half.

Sackett kicked through a 42-yard field goal with 6:21 left in the second quarter to make it a 12-0 game. Troy’s defense came up clutch in holding the Roadrunners to just a field goal after UTSA took over at the Troy 32 after back-to-back sacks of Watson forced a Mike Rivers’ punt out of the end zone.

Troy finally got some offense generated late in the half, which was helped by two defensive holding calls on third-down pass plays to keep drives alive.

A 13-yard run by D.K. Billingsley got Troy to the UTSA 40 and marked the first time the Trojans had advanced into Roadrunners’ territory in the game with 3:34 left before halftime.

Later in the drive Troy got a big break when Watson was intercepted, but the ball was fumbled following the pick and Johnson recovered for the Trojans at the 13. It was first ruled an incomplete pass, but the decision was reversed after a review.

A pass interference call when Deshon Stoudemire was shoved down in the end zone gave the Trojans the ball at the 2 and Vidal finished the drive with a run up the middle to put Troy on the scoreboard. The extra point kick by Buce made it 12-7 with 50 seconds left before intermission.

Remarkably Troy got the ball back when Richard Jibunor picked off a pass and returned it 15 yards to the UTSA 18. However, Troy was penalized for a personal foul on the play, putting the ball on the 33 when play resumed.

The Trojans would come away empty, however, when Watson was intercepted in the end zone on a third down play from the 24 with 16 seconds left before halftime.

On the first series of the second half, Jibunor stripped the ball from UTSA quarterback and recovered the fumble at the 34 of UTSA.

However, Troy couldn’t take advantage of the break and failed to convert a 4th-and-12 play from the 36 when Watson threw incomplete targeting Johnson.

Troy got the ball back on yet another fumble recovery when UTSA receiver Tykee Ogle-Kellogg was hit hard by Craig Slocum after a short catch and Keyshawn Swanson came up with the loose ball. However, Troy again couldn’t move it as UTSA forced a three and out.

Everything would change, however, on the next series when Robertson made the interception to swing all the momentum in the Trojans’ favor.

Worth Noting

Left tackle Austin Stidham made his 62nd career start, breaking the record for most starts in school history. Going into the game, he was tied with long snapper Cameron Kaye (2016-2020)…Carlton Martial broke the school record for tackles with 564 on the first UTSA drive of the game. It broke the mark of 563 held by Gerrick Pimienta (1985-88)…Troy bandit linebacker Richard Jibunor had a sack, forced fumble, tackle for loss, fumble recovery and interception in the game…The Troy-UTSA matchup is the only bowl game this season matching conference champions…UTSA was seeking its first bowl victory in four tries.

UTSA 2 10 0 0 — 12 Troy 0 7 8 3 — 18

First Quarter

UTSA_safety, 3:58.

Second Quarter

UTSA_Franklin 2 pass from F.Harris (Sackett kick), 12:30.

UTSA_FG Sackett 42, 6:21.

TROY_Vidal 2 run (Buce kick), :50.

Third Quarter

TROY_R.Johnson 12 pass from Watson (Ollendieck pass from Watson), 2:43.

Fourth Quarter

TROY_FG Buce 27, 9:18.

UTSA TROY First downs 20 16 Total Net Yards 345 166 Rushes-yards 32-147 41-53 Passing 198 113 Punt Returns 2-13 1-0 Kickoff Returns 1-4 2-22 Interceptions Ret. 2-0 2-75 Comp-Att-Int 23-42-2 13-24-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 6-34 Punts 4-46.75 6-43.333 Fumbles-Lost 5-3 1-0 Penalties-Yards 8-89 2-21 Time of Possession 12:18 32:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_UTSA, Barnes 21-132, Harris 9-14, Carpenter 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Troy, Vidal 22-73, Billingsley 8-14, (Team) 2-(minus 2), Watson 9-(minus 32).

PASSING_UTSA, Harris 23-42-2-198. Troy, Watson 13-23-2-113, T.Johnson 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_UTSA, Franklin 8-36, Carpenter 7-59, Cardenas 5-62, Dishman 1-20, Barnes 1-12, Ogle-Kellogg 1-9. Troy, T.Johnson 4-40, Stoudemire 3-16, R.Johnson 2-41, Vidal 2-7, Ollendieck 1-6, Vice 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.