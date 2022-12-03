UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Troy manhandles Coastal Carolina; wins Sun Belt Conference title

TROY – By golly, the Troy fans pulled over the goal post in the south end zone and ran across the field with it in parts before taking it out of the stadium.

It was a celebration unlike any ever seen in Veteran Memorial Stadium.

The Trojans scored 31 first-half points and totally wiped Coastal Carolina off the map in winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game 45-26 on Saturday.

“We hadn’t played a complete game, in my opinion, all year,” first year Troy coach Jon Sumrall said after the game during the trophy presentation. “But we started fast tonight and Troy football is back.”

Still, the coach wasn't completely satisfied.

“I didn’t like the way we played defense in the second half," Sumrall said. "I’m going to celebrate tonight, don’t get me wrong, but when I watch the tape tomorrow … I was not very pleased with how we tackled the ball in the second half.”

There was little that went wrong overall, however, for the Trojans.

The game got out of hand in a hurry. And when it was over, the Troy fans stormed the field to rejoice with their team.

“That was as good of a feeling as I’ve ever had after a game,” Sumrall said. “I’m just so proud of these kids, because these kids have worked so hard, and they have done so much, and they’ve been through a lot.”

In winning for the 10th straight game, Troy (11-2) proudly hoisted the SBC championship trophy in front of its home fans after dominating from start to finish.

Sumrall was able to soak in the moment after the game.

“I enjoyed that moment for our players," he said. "I was up on that stage and I wanted all of them up there on that stage, because it’s about them.

"I’m just so happy for our kids to experience the success, and for our fan base. They’re hungry and they’re passionate, man. This place loves football … that’s why I came here. I didn’t want to come to a place that was OK being average in football.”

It marked the seventh Sun Belt title for the Troy football program and its first since 2017. The Trojans now wait to see their bowl destination Sunday.

Coastal, the winner of the East Division and ranked nationally at times this season, fell to 9-3 after consecutive blowout losses. The Chanticleers lost 47-7 at James Madison a week ago, which cost the team a chance to host the championship game.

Troy took full advantage of the home field opportunity and gave its fans plenty to cheer about, taking a quick 17-0 lead in the first quarter and holding a 31-7 halftime advantage.

Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson was named the MVP of the game in outshining Coastal quarterback Grayson McCall, who was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year on Thursday for the second straight year.

Watson completed 12-of-17 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns, 266 of those yards coming in the first half as Troy created the big lead. After intermission, the Trojans mainly kept the ball on the ground to keep the clock running.

“I can’t even explain it,” Watson said of the excitement during the trophy presentation on the field. “I love this team, I love this university, I love this town.

“I want to thank (offensive coordinator) Joe Craddock for believing in me. I want to thank my O-line. I want to thank my receivers and I want to thank that defense for playing all year.”

McCall only passed for 69 yards in the first half, but came to life in the final two quarters in compiling 319 yards for the game on 29-of-41 passing with an interception. He also ran for a touchdown.

“A lot of really good players,” McCall said of the Troy defense. “I thought they had a good plan to defend us. Obviously, (Troy linebacker) Carlton Martial seems like a great leader the way he gets those guys to rally to the football and stuff like that.

“All I can say is hats off to them. They played better than us today, so it is what it is.”

There were plenty of stars for the Trojans in addition to Watson.

Receiver RaJae’ Johnson caught four passes for 134 yards with two touchdowns. Second string running back D.K. Billingsley rushed for 57 yards and three TDs. Wide receiver Deshon Stoudemire caught three passes for 99 yards and one score.

Johnson praised the crowd for the support.

“I would say for our student section, since I’ve been here this has probably been our best turnout,” Johnson said. “The environment was definitely jumping today.”

Watson agreed.

“I think it’s the loudest I’ve ever heard the stadium,” Watson said. “Props to the students for coming out and supporting. That was just awesome.”

Defensively, T.J. Jackson had a sack and fumble recovery on the same play. Safety Dell Pettus led the team with 11 tackles and linebacker Carlton Martial was just behind with nine.

Martial is already looking ahead to a bowl opportunity, but he will first enjoy the win.

“We look forward to the bowl game, but I want to celebrate with this team,” Martial said. “We’ve had to overcome so much adversity over a long stretch of years. We’ll put this one to bed and when we get our bowl game and see who we play … they're next up.”

Troy dented the scoreboard first on the 35-yard field goal by Brooks Buce on the opening series of the game. Watson connected on a 29-yard pass to Tez Johnson down to the Coastal 24 before the drive stalled and Buce was brought on for the kick.

After forcing a three-and-out on Coastal’s first possession, Watson found Stoudemire over the middle around midfield and the receiver took off right down the sidelines and all the way into the end zone, carrying a defender with him the final few yards on the 65-yard touchdown reception. Buce added the PAT and Troy was up 10-0 with still 9:28 to play in the opening quarter.

Troy kept it rolling on its next offensive series. Watson connected with RaJae’ Johnson on a 27-yard pass and catch down to the 8 and Billingsley finished the job with an 8-yard touchdown run on the following play. The PAT by Buce extended the lead to 17-0 with 4:09 to play in the opening quarter.

Troy made it 24-0 with 12:36 to play in the second quarter when Billingsley broke loose over the right side and rambled 33 yards for a touchdown.

With still 9:47 left in the half, Watson, though hit hard on the play, got a pass over the middle to RaJae’ Johnson, who turned it into a 67-yard touchdown. The PAT by Buce made it 31-0.

Coastal got on the scoreboard with just 29 seconds left in the first half on an 8-yard run by McCall.

The first half stats were overwhelmingly in Troy’s advantage. The Trojans compiled 306 yards in the first two quarters (266 passing/40 rushing), while Coastal was held to 140 (69 passing/71 rushing).

Coastal came out much strong in the second half, taking it 75 yards on six plays on the opening possession for a score when receiver Jared Brown went in from 30 yards on a pass completion. A try for 2 failed, leaving the score at 31-13.

But Troy answered on its first drive of the second half on a spectacular 36-yard, one-handed catch by RaJae’ Johnson with 8:42 left in the third quarter, making it 38-13 following the PAT.

Watson said he didn’t see Johnson make the catch because he was hit on the throw.

“I thought I over threw it … I got hit a little bit and turned around and heard the crowd going, ‘Ah,’” Watson said. “Then when I turned back around, RaJae’ was running and I was like, ‘No way.’ Then I saw the replay. That was awesome.”

Johnson didn’t see Watson throw the ball, either.

“I actually didn’t see Gunnar throw the ball, which is crazy,” Johnson said. “I just looked up and the ball fell in my hand.”

Sumrall had an interesting description of the catch.

“It looked like the DB kind of caught his (Johnson's) right arm and it was almost like he was running and the ball like caught him almost,” Sumrall said. “I thought it was going by him. Gunnar threw it with a lot of velocity, and for him to make a one-hand catch like that was pretty impressive.”

On the ensuing Coastal possession, Troy defensive end T.J. Jackson sacked McCall, causing a fumble, and also recovered the football for the Trojans at the Chanticleers’ 7. The Trojans, helped by an interference call in the end zone on a third down and then later a roughing the snapper call on a field goal try, would eventually get a touchdown on a 3-yard run by Billingsley for a 45-13 lead.

Coastal got back on the scoreboard five seconds into the fourth quarter when Sam Pinckney caught an 11-yard TD pass from McCall. The try for 2 failed, leaving the score at 45-19.

Coastal got a 21-yard TD pass from McCall to Tyson Mobley with 6:09 left, making it 45-26 following the extra point kick.

Coastal Carolina 0 7 6 13 — 26

Troy 17 14 14 0 — 45

First Quarter

TROY_FG Buce 35, 11:07.

TROY_Stoudemire 65 pass from Watson (Buce kick), 9:28.

TROY_Billingsley 8 run (Buce kick), 4:09.

Second Quarter

TROY_Billingsley 33 run (Buce kick), 12:36.

TROY_R.Johnson 67 pass from Watson (Buce kick), 9:47.

CCAR_McCall 8 run (Hensley kick), :29.

Third Quarter

CCAR_Jar.Brown 30 pass from McCall (pass failed), 12:08.

TROY_R.Johnson 36 pass from Watson (Buce kick), 8:42.

TROY_Billingsley 3 run (Buce kick), 4:49.

Fourth Quarter

CCAR_S.Pinckney 11 pass from McCall (pass failed), 14:55.

CCAR_Mobley 21 pass from McCall (Hensley kick), 6:09.

CCAR TROY

First downs 27 15

Total Net Yards 432 411

Rushes-yards 31-113 36-93

Passing 319 318

Punt Returns 1-7 1-10

Kickoff Returns 1-19 2-17

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-1

Comp-Att-Int 29-41-1 12-17-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 2-18 4-23

Punts 4-37.75 4-36.25

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0

Penalties-Yards 7-44 6-65

Time of Possession 32:30 27:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS</&hrdp2>

RUSHING_Coastal Carolina, White 8-44, Bennett 5-33, Beasley 6-32, McCall 11-18, (Team) 1-(minus 14). Troy, Billingsley 9-57, Vidal 20-53, (Team) 2-(minus 2), Watson 5-(minus 15).

PASSING_Coastal Carolina, McCall 29-41-1-319. Troy, Watson 12-17-0-318.

RECEIVING_Coastal Carolina, S.Pinckney 11-81, Mobley 7-109, Jar.Brown 5-73, Gravette 3-24, Beasley 2-24, Bennett 1-8. Troy, R.Johnson 4-134, Stoudemire 3-99, T.Johnson 3-59, D.Lewis 1-21, Vidal 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.