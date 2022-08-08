Vice expects Trojans to throw a lot to tight end in 2022

Though it was a rare sight in recent years to see Troy tight ends running routes downfield and actually being thrown to, Michael Vice knows he will have opportunities this season under new offensive coordinator Joe Craddock.

“Coach Craddock, our offensive coordinator, was the tight ends coach at UAB, so obviously the use of the tight end will be pretty prevalent in our offense,” Vice said.

The junior transfer from Samford was attracted to Troy in large part because of Craddock, who spent the past two years at UAB and focusing much of his attention on tight ends.

Last season, the Blazers’ Gerrit Prince led all tight ends nationally in yards per catch (19.4) and led the team in receptions with 34 and touchdowns with 10. He was second on the team in receiving yards with 699.

Vice, a native of Vestavia, was utilized often in the Samford offense as well during his time there. He earned All-SoCon second team honors in 2021 after being the Bulldogs second leading receiver with 44 catches for 518 yards and four touchdowns. He caught 24 passes for 283 yards and a touchdown in seven games during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season and led Samford with five touchdown receptions as a freshman.

The 6-foot-4, 252-pound Vice knows he will have opportunities at his new college home.

“I know in the past, they didn’t use tight ends as much, but they’re going to use them a lot this year, so it should be exciting,” Vice said. “We’ve got some good tight ends.”

Vice, who took part in spring drills with Troy, believes he’s gotten better working against the Troy defense, which many consider the strength of the team.

“That’s the best defense I’ve ever played against or practiced against,” Vice said. “I transferred from Samford and we played a couple of big teams, but those guys are good.

“The size is probably the biggest difference here … the guys are bigger … and I’d say the game is a little bit faster. I’m excited for the challenge – a lot bigger dudes, faster and better players.”

Who will be throwing to Vice and the other receivers as the starting quarterback is still a work in progress, but Vice believes the Trojans are in good hands with whoever wins the job.

“The quarterback room is good,” Vice said. “We’ve got a bunch of dudes who can play. Just trying to get the chemistry for everyone is big right now in fall camp, because obviously at the end of the day you never know what could happen during a season.”

Vice believes the offense as a whole is starting to come together in learning a new offense with the season opener at Ole Miss now less than a month away.

“In the spring, we got a good grasp of the offense, and I think now we’re putting it together a little bit more,” Vice said. “I think we need to focus a little more on ourselves than Ole Miss.

“We’re not really looking at that game schedule and just saying Ole Miss, Ole Miss, Ole Miss … because at the end of the day in fall camp it’s about getting ourselves better.

“Ole Miss is a big game for us, obviously, and we want to win it, but right now we’re focusing more on ourselves and perfecting everything we do.”

Tickets flash sale: Single-game tickets for Troy’s six home games at Veterans Memorial Stadium are now on sale through the Troy Ticket Office. A one-week United in Cardinal Flash Sale runs from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14 for tickets to Troy’s season opener against Alabama A&M (Sept. 10) to celebrate the occasion.

The flash sale discounts reserved tickets in sections 104, 204 and 218 to just $10. Fans should use promo code FLASHSALE to take advantage of the deal. Standard single-game tickets are just $15 for general admission seating and $24 for reserved seats.

Troy’s 2022 home slate is strong, featuring visits from Army, Southern Miss, Marshall, Texas State, Alabama A&M and ULM.

Fans can purchase single-game tickets by visiting TroyTrojans.com/tickets or by calling 877-878-WINS (9467). Season ticket packages are still available and start as low as $60 for general admission seating and $100 for reserved seats.