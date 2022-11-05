Vidal TD run with 5 seconds left helps Troy top Louisiana-Lafayette 23-17

LAFAYETTE, La. — Kimani Vidal ran 21 times for 117 yards — including a 22-yard touchdown run with 5 seconds to play — and Troy scored the final 23 points to beat Louisiana-Lafayette 23-17 Saturday night to win its sixth consecutive game.

Brooks Buce kicked a 37-yard field goal with 2:41 left that made it 17-all and the Troy (7-2, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference) defense forced the Ragin' Cajuns to go three-and-out on their ensuing possession. Vidal's TD run capped an eight-play, 68-yard drive and gave the Trojans their first lead of the game.

Ben Wooldridge scored on a 10-yard run that gave Louisiana (4-5, 2-4) a 17-0 lead with 8:36 left in the third quarter but the Trojans responded with a 20-play, 75-yard drive that culminated when Gunnar Watson threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Michael Vice on the play of the period to make it 17-7 going into the fourth.

The Ragin' Cajuns went three-and-out on their ensuing possession and Watson hit Deyunkrea Lewis for a 35-yard TD with 12:01 to play.

Watson started for Troy at quarterback and threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns with one interception off 21-of-35 passing. Tez Johnson was the top receiver with eight catches for 76 yards. Ra'Jae Johnson had five receptions for 79 yards.

Defensively, Carlton Martial had five solo tackles and assisted on eight others. KJ Robertson had four solos and assisted on seven stops.