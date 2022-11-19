Vidal's career-high 242 rushing yards leads Troy to win over Louisiana Monroe

TROY – Kimani Vidal rushed for a career-high 242 yards and Troy won its eighth straight game to inch a step closer to a West Division title by beating Louisiana-Monroe 34-16 Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Vidal, who carried the ball 29 times and scored two touchdowns, came up just two yards shy of the school record for rushing yards in a game, which was accomplished by Eddie Brundidge when he ran for 244 yards against Virginia Union in 1986. Brundidge is the current head football coach at Houston Academy.

Vidal said he knew he was nearing the mark.

“I was aware on the last drive … I think it was 15 yards (needed),” Vidal said. “It is what it is, you know? I tried. The offensive line blocked well and everybody was just doing their job and the runs were there; that’s why we just kept running the ball.”

Troy improved to 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the division and plays its final regular season game next Saturday at Arkansas State. South Alabama is also 6-1 in league play following a 27-20 win at Southern Miss on Saturday, but Troy owns the tie-breaker due to the Trojans win over the Jaguars. South Alabama hosts Old Dominion next Saturday.

Coastal Carolina has already clinched the East Division title and will conclude its regular season next Saturday at James Madison.

Should Troy and Coastal win out, the Sun Belt Championship Game will be played in two weeks at one of those campuses depending on the outcome of the games next Saturday. Coastal currently has the inside track to host the title game based on its No. 23 national ranking.

Troy dominated the game against ULM, compiling 331 yards of offense (253 rushing, 78 Passing), while limiting the Warhawks to 220 yards (75 rushing, 145 passing).

Troy head coach Jon Sumrall believes it was one of the more complete games of the season by his squad.

“I really liked the run game tonight,” Sumrall said. “I thought we played solid defense most of the night until maybe things got a little bit loose late in the game.

“Really wanted to throw the ball more in the game plan, but I was on the headset just telling the offensive coaches, ‘Don’t do it … just keep running it.’ When we were getting the chunks we were getting in the run game, you don’t need to (throw).”

Troy led 20-3 at halftime, with much of the action occurring in the final two minutes.

The biggest play of the half came when Troy defensive end Antonio Showers picked up a fumble and ran it in 13 yards for a touchdown with 1:51 to play after tackle Shakel Brown hit quarterback Chandler Rogers to jar the ball loose. It was the first career college touchdown for Showers and the first career forced fumble for Brown.

“I saw him (Brown) get back there and my first instinct was to celebrate that he got the sack and I just saw the ball come out,” Showers said. “I just picked it up and scored and went to celebrate with my team. It was an awesome moment, not only for me but for the whole team as well.”

Showers said he has scored a touchdown before.

“Just one, all the way back in high school,” Showers said. “I got lucky on a tipped pass – pick six.”

ULM did get on the scoreboard on the final play of the half when Calum Sutherland kicked through a 27-yard field goal.

A 1-yard touchdown run by D.K. Billingsley had put Troy up 13-0 with 2:05 to play in the opening half. The Billingsley run came after Vidal had been the workhorse of the drive with runs of 16, 12, 7 and 19 – the final Vidal run down to the 1.

Brooks Buce kicked two field goals in the opening half for Troy’s other points.

Troy scored on its first possession of the second half to extend the lead.

After the Trojans held ULM to a three-and-out to open the third quarter, Tez Johnson returned a punt 28 yards to the Warhawks’ 45.

Vidal then broke loose on a 40-yard run to the 5 and carried it in on the next play, making it 27-3 following the PAT at the 12 minute mark.

ULM got back on the scoreboard with 7:25 to play in the third when Rogers dashed up the middle for a 12-yard touchdown run, trimming the lead to 27-10.

Troy made it a 34-10 game with 8:46 to play when Vidal scored on a 3-yard run to complete a 7-play, 54-yard drive. ULM got a late TD on a 1-yard run by Rogers.

Troy’s first points came with 3:09 to play in the opening quarter when Buce kicked through a 25-yard field goal, a play after Johnson made an unreal juggling 8-yard catch to get the Trojans a bit closer.

Buce kicked through another field goal, this time from 45 yards out, with 11:08 to play in the first half to make it 6-0. It completed an interesting drive in which a 48-yard touchdown run by Vidal was erased due to a holding call and a ULM interception was wiped off the board due to a roughing the passer penalty.

Worth Noting

Troy linebacker Carlton Martial, who set the all-time tackles record for college football last week, didn’t play against ULM due to a lower body injury suffered during the win over Army. Martial was dressed out and took part in the Senior Day ceremony before the game. Terry Thomas started in his spot…The eight straight wins is the longest win streak for Troy since the 1999 team opened the season with 10 straight victories…The 20 points in the first half marked the highest scoring first half for Troy since the Trojans scored 21 in the first half at Appalachian State…Defensive tackle Will Choloh was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct late in the fourth quarter…Mike River’s first punt of the game was for only 34 yards, but it pinned ULM back on its 8.

Evaluation

Troy took care of business at home – like it has done in all six games at The Vet this season. The running game of the offense was particularly encouraging with Vidal’s performance and a line that was paving the way. Kind of quiet much of the season, Vidal has gotten in a groove in recent weeks. The defense continues to shine with its strong pass rush causing havoc. Buce keeps making field goals when he trots out onto the field. One of the better all-around performances of the season.

Louisiana-Monroe 0 3 7 6 — 16 Troy 3 17 7 7 — 34

First Quarter

TROY_FG Buce 35, 3:09.

Second Quarter

TROY_FG Buce 45, 11:08.

TROY_Billingsley 1 run (Buce kick), 2:04.

TROY_Showers 13 fumble return (Buce kick), 1:51.

ULM_FG Sutherland 27, :00.

Third Quarter

TROY_Vidal 5 run (Buce kick), 12:00.

ULM_C.Rogers 12 run (Sutherland kick), 7:25.

Fourth Quarter

TROY_Vidal 5 run (Buce kick), 8:46.

ULM_C.Rogers 1 run (run failed), 3:14.

ULM TROY First downs 18 18 Total Net Yards 228 341 Rushes-yards 33-83 43-263 Passing 145 78 Punt Returns 0-0 2-43 Kickoff Returns 2-46 2-45 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 17-29-0 10-17-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 5-40 1-12 Punts 3-50.333 2-40.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 7-52 11-120 Time of Possession 27:18 32:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Louisiana-Monroe, Rogers 18-44, M.Jackson 10-32, Luke 1-3, Henry 3-3, Mortimer 1-1. Troy, Vidal 29-241, Billingsley 10-38, Watson 3-(minus 6), Ja.Woods 1-(minus 10).

PASSING_Louisiana-Monroe, Rogers 17-28-0-145, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Troy, Watson 10-17-0-78.

RECEIVING_Louisiana-Monroe, Henry 3-18, M.Jackson 3-11, Lloyd 2-28, Frett 2-21, Knight 2-12, Derrick 2-8, Howell 1-34, Rasmussen 1-9, Luke 1-4. Troy, T.Johnson 6-42, Stoudemire 2-21, R.Johnson 1-11, Higgins 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.