Watson still appears in front to earn Troy QB starting job

TROY – Despite the addition of another transfer this week into an already crowded quarterback room, Gunnar Watson, the primary starter the past two seasons, appears close to earning the nod yet again for Troy's opener at Ole Miss in two weeks.

During the second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, Watson worked mostly with the No. 1 offensive unit and directed a couple of touchdown drives, which included a nice pass to the back corner of the end zone that Devonte Ross made a terrific over-the-shoulder catch on near the end of the scrimmage. He also combined with Dothan product Jabre Barber on multiple throws and catches throughout the lengthy practice.

“Gunnar made a lot of good reads today,” Troy offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said. “When I can say on the sideline in the headset where the ball needs to go and when I see the defense and the ball goes there, then you’ve got something and that happened a lot today.

“I would say throw this and there it went. Obviously he didn’t have the headset in his helmet and couldn’t hear me, but me looking at the defense and knowing where the ball should go and him throwing to that spot was really good to see today.”

Jarret Doege, a prolific passer with one season of eligibility left, joined the quarterback mix Thursday as a transfer from Western Kentucky and saw some action during the scrimmage. He and Utah transfer Peter Costelli got the most time at quarterback behind Watson.

Doege was the starting quarterback for West Virginia the past two seasons before leaving for Western Kentucky in January, where he was battling West Florida transfer Austin Reed for the starting position before entering the transfer portal once again last week.

Doege said Troy head coach Jon Sumrall contacted him about joining the Trojans and he arrived on campus Wednesday and practiced Thursday for the first time.

“I was at Western Kentucky and they just kind of went with a different guy,” Doege said. “I felt like I’ve put too much into the game just to sit there and not play.”

Doege has played in 46 career games, completing 952-of-1,488 passes and averaging 228.13 yards per game. Last season for WVU, he completed 65 percent of his passes with 19 touchdowns and 234.5 yards per game. He is the FBS active leader in career passing yards with 10,494 and in touchdowns with 79.

Doege knows he has plenty of catching up to do in a short amount of time in learning the Trojans’ offense. He bobbled a couple of snaps early in the scrimmage, but looked much more comfortable later in completing some crisp passes while standing strong in the pocket, along with escaping the rush a couple of times.

“It’s really complex,” Doege said of the offense. “I’m used to air raid style … really easy plays to learn … so it’s going to take me a while to learn the offense.”

Craddock is working with Doege on and off the field to get him up to speed.

“You know, he’s had a good college career to this point – a lot of yards thrown, a lot of touchdowns thrown – so it will only help our quarterback room,” Craddock said. “We just felt like at the time we needed to take him and give us another element to the quarterback room.”

Watson welcomes the addition of Doege.

“Oh it’s been good,” Watson said. “It just adds depth to the position for sure. He’s a good player.”

Watson believes the offense has progressed well with the season opener approaching.

“I think we’re in a good spot; on track I would say,” Watson said. “We have two weeks to prepare for Ole Miss. We’ve got a few things to clean up for sure, but I think we’ll be ready.”

Sumrall is pleased with the progression of all the quarterbacks.

“I thought all of those guys did some good things,” Sumrall said. “I think Gunnar really has a good grasp right now of what we’re trying to get done. Peter, it’s still a lot of new stuff for him and he’s making some strides.

“And then I think you could see Jarret today, when he got his shot in there some, he’s very natural and he’s played a lot of football and it shows. There’s not a whole lot that he’s going to look at across the line of scrimmage and not seen it before.

“Some guys I don’t want to get lost in this top end of this quarterback discussion is (true freshman) Tucker Kilcrease, who is going to be a really good football player, and I think when (redshirt freshman) Quayde Hawkins gets healthy (recovering from ankle injury), he has a chance to be a really good football player. So we’ve got good quarterbacks in that room, it’s just a matter of who gives us the best chance to win right now is what we’ve got to work through.”

Sumrall appears close to settling on a starting quarterback.

“We’ll probably ease into that this week,” Sumrall said. “I don’t know that I’ll announce it publically, but we’ll see. I’ve got a pretty good idea of where we’re headed there. I think that’s not real hard to figure out.”

Defense shines: The Trojans’ defense had the upper hand much of the scrimmage, which included returning two fumbles for scores and one interception.

On the second series of the day, safety Keyshawn Swanson intercepted Costelli and returned it 20 yards into the end zone. On the next series, linebacker Jayden McDonald picked up a fumble and returned it 5 yards for a TD. Late in the scrimmage, McDonald picked up another fumble and returned it for a score.

“Coach preaches when the ball hits the ground, pick it up, so that’s what I was trying to do today,” McDonald said. “With the athletes we have on this defense, I feel like we’ll be one of the best defenses in the country. To see everybody flying around is a great thing.”

Special teams: Sumrall said Mike Rivers is currently the starting punter and LSU transfer Quentin Skinner is the long snapper. Kickoffs continue to be a competition between Scott Taylor Renfroe and Zach Long, and the placekicker competition is between Brooks Buce and Renfroe.

He said a number of players could handle the punt return and kickoff duties and mentioned Tez Johnson, Deshon Stoudemire and Devonte Ross being among them.