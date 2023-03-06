'So What, Now What' continues to be the mantra the Troy football team will live by as it heads into the second spring practice Tuesday under coach Jon Sumrall, who led the Trojans to a Sun Belt championship and Cure Bowl win last season.

“It’s the same in 2023, ‘So What, Now What,’ that’s in the past; we must continue to adapt and evolve if our 2023 team wants to succeed,” Sumrall said via a Troy media release. “I’m extremely grateful for the success that last year’s team had, but it has nothing to do with this year’s team,”

There will be some big – make that huge – holes to fill, especially on defense among the linebackers following the graduation of the all-time tackles leader in FBS history, Carlton Martial, along with K.J. Robertson.

Among the more impressive signees during the offseason were JUCO linebackers Raymond Cutts, a JUCO All-American from Garden City (Kan.) Community College, Steven Cattledge from East Mississippi Community College, who was the leading tackler in the junior college ranks, and T.J. Thompson from East Central (Miss.) Community College.

There will also be three key starters across the offensive front to replace – center Jake Andrews, left tackle Austin Stidham and left guard Deandre Butler.

Also gone are star receivers Tez Johnson, who transferred to Oregon, and RaJae Johnson, who was a senior. But Troy dipped into the transfer portal to sign former Kentucky wide receiver Chris Lewis, a big body at 6-foot-4, 202 pounds. It will also be interesting to watch the progress of junior wide receiver Jabre Barber as he returns from a leg injury.

While there will be holes to fill, there are plenty of veterans returning off a Troy team that went 12-2 a year ago and finished ranked No. 19 in the AP poll.

Back for his sixth season is veteran quarterback Gunnar Watson, who will seemingly enter spring camp firmly entrenched as the starter. But should Watson falter in any way, the quarterback room is solid with the addition of West Virginia transfer Will “Goose” Crowder, a redshirt sophomore, who will join sophomore Quayde Hawkins, redshirt freshman Tucker Kilcrease and true freshman J.D. Sherrod in the competition.

Also back on the offensive side are established junior running backs Kimani Vidal and Jamontez Woods. Newcomers Asa Martin, a transfer from Memphis, and Auburn transfer Jordan Ingram, will join Vidal and Woods along with some other talented returners in the backfield.

Defensively, bandit linebackers Javon Solomon and Richard Jibunor, defensive linemen Buddha Jones A.J. Pierce and Luis Medina, defensive end T.J. Jackson, safety Dell Pettus and cornerbacks Reddy Steward, Caleb Ransaw and O’Shai Fletcher give the Trojans plenty of experienced players on that side of the football.

Troy also added Iowa transfer Reggie Bracy, a safety who played in 10 games this past season and recorded four tackles.

Gone is dependable placekicker Brooks Buce and punter Mike Rivers, which will open up opportunities for sophomores Scott Taylor Renfroe and Zach Long to step forward.

“As a coach, it’s like Christmas Eve, and we’re about to go and unwrap a bunch of presents,” Sumrall said. “There are so many areas on the field that my eyes are going to want to watch during practice. I’m excited to see how all our players embrace their opportunities to compete.

“We’re adding consistently trying to figure out how we can bolster and strengthen our roster. We’ve got a lot of exciting players, and, in every room, there are several guys who I’m ready to see what they will bring to the table.”

The team will practice on Tuesday and Thursday morning this week before taking next week off for spring break. Once the players return to the practice field on March 21, they will practice three times a week leading up to the annual T-Day intra-squad game on April 15.