Wicksburg's Beau Sellers taking talents to Troy

Wicksburg offensive lineman Beau Sellers made numerous visits to college campus during the recruiting process, but ultimately decided staying close to home at Troy University was his best option.
“With everything going on with the new coaching staff, I feel like that’s my best fit,” Sellers said. “They are all guys that I feel like I can fit in very well with.
“Those are some of the best men I’ve ever met in my life. The first impression was unlike any other coach that I’ve ever had. It’s the place to be for sure.”
Sellers, a 6-foot-3, 300-pounder who is projected to play center or guard on the next level, signed paperwork on Wednesday to attend Troy as a preferred walk-on for the football program.
“This was 100 percent the hardest decision of my life,” Sellers said. “There were many sleepless nights; constant working. It was all worth the process though in the end. It turned out just the way I wanted it to.”
A ceremony was held in the Wicksburg gymnasium in front of family and students.
“It was thrilling,” Sellers said. “It was more than I could ever imagine.”
Sellers believe his time spent on the Panthers’ football team has prepared him well for what’s ahead. This past season, he had 48 pancake blocks and didn’t allow a sack.
“I’ve spent four years on varsity and the college to high school transition is going to be a lot different, but it’s something I really look forward to,” Sellers said. “My goals for my first year at Troy are to get as strong as I possibly can in the weight room and be a real threat on the field and just constantly make an improvement.”
Earlier this week, Sellers competed in the Blue/Grey All-American Bowl, an all-star game for high school seniors that was played in Tampa.
“It was great,” Sellers said. “It was a big test, you know? From 3A football to D-I football is a big jump, but that was definitely a confidence-booster for myself.”
The Trojans added a familiar name to their recruiting class Wednesday when Auburn High cornerback Nasir Pogue inked. He’s the son of Troy cornerbacks coach Al Pogue.
“Due to our scholarship numbers, we simply were not able to bring in a large recruiting class this year,” new Troy head coach Jon Sumrall said. “Nasir comes from a winning program at Auburn High School, has grown up in the game of football and gives us another tremendous athlete in our secondary.”
Troy did sign eight players during the early signing period in December, including Brantley quarterback Tucker Kilcrease.