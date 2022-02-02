Wicksburg's Beau Sellers taking talents to Troy

Wicksburg offensive lineman Beau Sellers made numerous visits to college campus during the recruiting process, but ultimately decided staying close to home at Troy University was his best option.

“With everything going on with the new coaching staff, I feel like that’s my best fit,” Sellers said. “They are all guys that I feel like I can fit in very well with.

“Those are some of the best men I’ve ever met in my life. The first impression was unlike any other coach that I’ve ever had. It’s the place to be for sure.”

Sellers, a 6-foot-3, 300-pounder who is projected to play center or guard on the next level, signed paperwork on Wednesday to attend Troy as a preferred walk-on for the football program.

“This was 100 percent the hardest decision of my life,” Sellers said. “There were many sleepless nights; constant working. It was all worth the process though in the end. It turned out just the way I wanted it to.”

A ceremony was held in the Wicksburg gymnasium in front of family and students.

“It was thrilling,” Sellers said. “It was more than I could ever imagine.”