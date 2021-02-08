Wiregrass products earn high praise as Troy softball gears up season

“You have certain expectations of what to expect, but then again you don’t really know what to expect,” Johnson said. “I think this team is really ready to show what we’ve got and get back out there and compete as a whole.”

The Trojans should be talented in the batter’s box as well.

“We’ve got a ridiculously good pitching staff, so the more you face them the better you get as hitters,” Mullins said. “I really do give our pitching staff a lot of the credit for the growth our offense has shown.”

Senior first baseman/catcher Katie Webb is taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted to players by the NCAA due to last year’s shortened season. Webb and sophomore second baseman Kelly Horne both had .368 batting averages in sharing the team lead in that category. Sophomore outfielder Katie Lively was just behind with a .365 average.

Johnson, Webb, Horne and Lively were all named to the Sun Belt preseason all-conference team on Monday.

Mullins said preparing for opponents will be a bit more difficult this year because of so many unknowns.