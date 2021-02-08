Wiregrass products earn high praise as Troy softball gears up season

A couple of Wiregrass products performed well for the Troy softball team as freshmen – G.W. Long’s Libby Baker and Geneva’s Anslee Finch – and head coach Beth Mullins expects even more from them this season.
“Libby Baker – I’m excited to show her off to the world of softball,” Mullins said. “I think she’s going to be huge on our (pitching) staff.
“Anslee is an incredible outfielder. She came in this spring after a long break and was just killing the ball.
“If they do the same things that they were doing in practice, they’re going to have really good years and careers.”
The Trojans open the season Friday at home with a doubleheader against Ole Miss (2 p.m.) followed by Chattanooga (4:30 p.m.) as part of the Trojan Classic. On Saturday, Troy will take on Belmont at 2 p.m. and UAB at 4:30. On Sunday, the Trojans meet Belmont again with a 2 p.m. start to wrap up the opening weekend of play.
While Mullins only got to see Baker and Finch in limited games last year because the season was shortened due to the shutdown caused by COVID-19, the Troy coach saw plenty to be encouraged by.
Baker, a standout pitcher who also has a strong bat, hit for a .333 average in 14 games last season and was 3-1 in the circle with 16 strikeouts over 23.1 innings.
Finch played in 11 of the Trojans’ 23 games, which included seven starts, and played flawless in the outfield without making an error.
“When we recruited them, you knew there was a lot of talent there,” Mullins said. “They have incredible high ceilings of talent. When they came in last year, they showed a lot of that, but maybe not as much as they have since we’ve kind of been shut down and started back.”
Mullins believes this year’s team overall may be the most talented in her seven years in charge.
“We’ve got the pitching, we’ve got the defense and we’ve got probably the best offense we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Mullins said. “I’m really excited about this mature group and I think they’re going to come out ready to go.”
Another native of the Wiregrass, Brantley’s Leanna Johnson, leads a talented Trojans’ pitching corp. Last season, the sophomore posted an 11-3 record in 14 starts and led the nation in shutouts with seven and ranked sixth in strikeouts with 137.
“We pride ourselves on pitching and defense and that’s still the case right now,” Mullins said. “It doesn’t matter which batter steps into the box. Are we going to give up some runs? Yes. Do I think we’re going to give up many? No.”
Johnson is eager to get the season started.
“You have certain expectations of what to expect, but then again you don’t really know what to expect,” Johnson said. “I think this team is really ready to show what we’ve got and get back out there and compete as a whole.”
The Trojans should be talented in the batter’s box as well.
“We’ve got a ridiculously good pitching staff, so the more you face them the better you get as hitters,” Mullins said. “I really do give our pitching staff a lot of the credit for the growth our offense has shown.”
Senior first baseman/catcher Katie Webb is taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted to players by the NCAA due to last year’s shortened season. Webb and sophomore second baseman Kelly Horne both had .368 batting averages in sharing the team lead in that category. Sophomore outfielder Katie Lively was just behind with a .365 average.
Johnson, Webb, Horne and Lively were all named to the Sun Belt preseason all-conference team on Monday.
Mullins said preparing for opponents will be a bit more difficult this year because of so many unknowns.
“We only played one conference opponent last year (UT Arlington), so when we get into conference you have to look at the rosters from two years to see what they’ve done,” Mullins said. “I think in-game adjustments are going to be huge.
“As strange as this sounds, I don’t care who we play. I will put our team out there against anybody because they’re not worried about who they are playing, they are worried about playing Troy softball.”
