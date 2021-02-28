Witcher leads Troy baseball to sweep over Jacksonville

TROY – Troy completed a sweep of Jacksonville behind seven scoreless innings from Bay Witcher Sunday afternoon at Riddle-Pace Field as the Trojans improved to 7-1 for the second consecutive season with a 9-0 win over the Dolphins.

Witcher (2-0) fanned two batters and induced 13 groundouts in his second win of the season.

Drew Frederic stole two bases and went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs at the plate while Dalton Sinquefield recorded the 16th multi-RBI game of his career.

In relief, Max Newton retired all three batters he faced while Davis Burgin made his Trojan debut in the ninth. Burgin struck out one and forced two fly-outs to seal the win.

"I'm really proud of our team for getting our first Sunday win of the year," Troy head baseball coach Mart Smartt said. "It's good to win on Sunday. It's always important to do that and I thought we got better today.

"The story today was Bay Witcher. What a fabulous start from him. He was terrific from start to finish, pounded the strike zone and forced a lot of soft contact and easy outs.

"It was a good way to finish off a good full week of baseball here at Riddle-Pace."