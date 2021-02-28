Witcher leads Troy baseball to sweep over Jacksonville

TROY – Troy completed a sweep of Jacksonville behind seven scoreless innings from Bay Witcher Sunday afternoon at Riddle-Pace Field as the Trojans improved to 7-1 for the second consecutive season with a 9-0 win over the Dolphins.
Witcher (2-0) fanned two batters and induced 13 groundouts in his second win of the season.
Drew Frederic stole two bases and went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs at the plate while Dalton Sinquefield recorded the 16th multi-RBI game of his career.
In relief, Max Newton retired all three batters he faced while Davis Burgin made his Trojan debut in the ninth. Burgin struck out one and forced two fly-outs to seal the win.
"I'm really proud of our team for getting our first Sunday win of the year," Troy head baseball coach Mart Smartt said. "It's good to win on Sunday. It's always important to do that and I thought we got better today.
"The story today was Bay Witcher. What a fabulous start from him. He was terrific from start to finish, pounded the strike zone and forced a lot of soft contact and easy outs.
"It was a good way to finish off a good full week of baseball here at Riddle-Pace."
Jacksonville (0-7) threatened first in the top of the third, but an exceptional throw by Sinquefield from right field kept a run off the board.
In the bottom of the third, Rigsby Mosley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give the Trojans their first run of the game before a wild pitch scored Easton Kirk. Back-to-back sac-flies from Frederic and Kyle Mock gave Troy a 4-0 lead after the fourth frame.
Frederic's home run in the fifth, his second of the year, extended Troy's lead to 5-0.
The Trojan bats came to life in the bottom of the seventh as they tallied four runs on three singles from Frederic, Logan Cerny and Sinquefield to complete the game's scoring.
Austin Temple (0-2) suffered the loss for the Dolphins after pitching two innings and allowing four runs, two of which were earned.
Worth noting
• Troy now leads the overall series with Jacksonville, 17-16.
• This marks the second consecutive season the Trojans have started with a 7-1 record.
• It was Troy's first shutout victory since last season against Alabama State (5-0).
• With a home run and two singles today, Drew Frederic posted his second multi-hit game of the series and the 64th of his career. The senior now has 31 career multi-RBI games.
• The Troy starting pitchers – Orlando Ortiz, Garrett Gainous and Bay Witcher – allowed just two earned runs all weekend. The Trojan bullpen arms allowed no runs and just three hits in the series.