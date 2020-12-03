Woods making a move in Troy backfield

“I’ve worked hard every day, doing what the coach asked me to do in being coachable,” Woods said. “We all have a role that we play and coaches use all of us in the running back room. I think I’m a quick runner and catching the ball in the open field and making guys miss.”

Senior running back B.J. Smith has been a role model for Woods since he arrived on campus.

“When I came in, B.J. always got me to do the right things at practice – pushing me to be great,” Wood said.

The Trojans have used multiple running backs this season. True freshman running back Kimani Vidal leads the team in rushing with 393 yards on 67 carries. He has missed the past two games, but practiced this week and is expected back on Saturday when the Trojans play at South Alabama.

Lindsey implied during a Zoom conference on Tuesday that Vidal and Woods are the type of players he wants to build the program around.

“Kimani and Jamontez are exactly the kind of guys that we want here,” Lindsey said. “They are very good with the ball in their hands.