Woods making a move in Troy backfield

Jamontez Woods has bided his time in a crowded Troy backfield and in recent weeks has started to emerge as a threat.
“He is a very talented guy who has improved a lot,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “We knew when he got here that he could run the football, but there is so much more to being a running back.
“You have to be able to pass protect, run routes and understand what scheme we are in. He has done a nice job of continuing to grow.
“His role will continue to grow as we continue to play two running backs. I think he needs to continue to grow as a pass blocker and understanding the game, and once he does that, the sky is the limit.”
With injuries and players missing due to COVID-19 in recent weeks, Woods found himself in a starting role last Saturday during a loss at Appalachian State.
He took advantage in being the leading rusher with 43 yards on 10 carries, which included a long run of 15 yards. Woods, a redshirt freshman from Gadsden, has seen his most action in the past three games – 3 carries for 23 yards against Georgia Southern and 6 carries for 38 yards against Middle Tennessee before the App State game.
For the season, Woods has 162 yards on 30 attempts. He’s also caught nine passes for 71 yards in showing his versatility.
“I’ve worked hard every day, doing what the coach asked me to do in being coachable,” Woods said. “We all have a role that we play and coaches use all of us in the running back room. I think I’m a quick runner and catching the ball in the open field and making guys miss.”
Senior running back B.J. Smith has been a role model for Woods since he arrived on campus.
“When I came in, B.J. always got me to do the right things at practice – pushing me to be great,” Wood said.
The Trojans have used multiple running backs this season. True freshman running back Kimani Vidal leads the team in rushing with 393 yards on 67 carries. He has missed the past two games, but practiced this week and is expected back on Saturday when the Trojans play at South Alabama.
Lindsey implied during a Zoom conference on Tuesday that Vidal and Woods are the type of players he wants to build the program around.
“Kimani and Jamontez are exactly the kind of guys that we want here,” Lindsey said. “They are very good with the ball in their hands.
“Kimani is a very mature guy for his age, and he played in a very similar system in high school. He understands more than maybe some of the other guys, but I think Jamontez and Kimani both will do great things here over time.
“I can’t say enough about their progress and growth. It will help us in the future.”
Woods is eager to take the field against the Jaguars on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at the new Hancock Whitney Stadium on campus.
“All we have to do as a team is start off fast,” Woods said of getting the offense back in gear. “It’s going to be a war, but if we start off fast, we’ll do pretty good.”
