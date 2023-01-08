Zay Williams scores 1,000th career point during Troy win over Arkansas State

TROY – Zay Williams joined elite company as the 10th player in Division-I program history with 1,000 career points in the 66-54 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday evening in Trojan Arena.

With the victory over the Red Wolves (9-8, 1-3 SBC), the Trojans move to first in the Sun Belt Conference at 11-6, 3-1 SBC. The victory also marks Troy’s sixth win over ASU in the last eight meetings.

Williams ended the night with a team-high 16 points after erupting for 13 in the second half. Christian Turner finished in double figures for the first time this season with 13 points on 4-of-7 from the field.

Markise Davis came off the bench to lead the Red Wolves in the scoring and rebounding column, ending his night with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Troy Takeover

Arkansas State seized the momentum with 10:47 left in the first after Davis took the pass from Avery Felts and knocked down the mid-range jumper, 16-12.

Following a media timeout, Aamer Muhammad struck from deep with 9:41 remaining in the opening half. The 6-1 junior grabbed the miss from Caleb London and sprinted down the court, pulling up from outside to trim the deficit to one, 16-15.

After wrestling with the Red Wolves for three minutes, Muhammad banged in another make from deep. This time, it allowed Troy to regain the lead and the momentum, 21-19, at the 13:05 mark.

The Trojans took over from there, outscoring the Red Wolves 10-4 over the next 4:50 to provide enough cushion for a four-point lead heading into halftime, 31-27.