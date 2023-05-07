Wallace a top seed as ACCC baseball tournament bracket announced

In his first year as head coach of the Wallace College baseball team, Ryan Ihle led the Govs to a Southern Division Title. By virtue of that crown, the Govs won’t have to play their first game in the ACCC Baseball Tournament until 7 p.m. Thursday night. For the second consecutive year, the tournament will be played at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.

The Govs won’t be the only team from the Wiregrass in the tournament. Veteran coach Steve Helms and the LBW Saints of Andalusia earned the fifth and final spot from the South. The Saints will play at 4 p.m. Wednesday against Snead State. The Wednesday games are single elimination for the right to advance to the double-elimination part of the tournament.

The tournament begins Wednesday, May 10 and with the championship game scheduled for Sunday, May 14 at 3:30. The “if-necessary” game will be played Monday, May 15 at 10 a.m. Here’s the complete tournament schedule.

Wednesday, May 10—Single Elimination

Play-In One—1 p.m.—N5 Southern Union vs. S4 Chattahoochee Valley

Play-In Two—4 p.m.—S5 LB Wallace vs. N4 Snead State

Thursday, May 11

Game 1: 10 a.m.—N3 Shelton State vs. S2 Bishop State

Game 2: 1 p.m.—Winner N5/S4 vs. Wallace State

Game 3: 4 p.m.—S3 Coastal Alabama-North vs. N2 Lawson State

Game 4: 7 p.m.—Winner S5/N4 vs. Wallace-Dothan

If the Govs win, they will play Friday at 7 p.m/ on Friday. Should they lose they will play at 1 pm Friday.