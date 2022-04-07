Wallace baseball coach Mackey Sasser gains 800th win as Govs sweep

Wallace College baseball coach Mackey Sasser has reached a milestone.

In the first game of his Govs’ doubleheader sweep against Coastal Alabama-East on Thursday, Sasser notched win number 800 in his long and successful career at Wallace.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” Sasser said after the Govs swept the Warhawks. “But I couldn’t have done it without the players. The last five or six years we’ve been fortunate enough to have some great players and we’ve won a lot of games.”

Sasser said this is what can happen when you have the players and they play hard.

“The players make me look good,” he continued. “Not only have I had some goods players, I’ve also had a very supportive administration and some good assistants. All of those things came together for us to have a successful program.”

The historic win came in a 9-3 victory over the Warhawks. Then in game two, a dropped fly ball enabled the Govs to come away with a 5-4 win and a conference sweep.

With one out and the game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Jake Killingsworth connected for a double over the centerfielder’s head. Zane Faulk was intentionally walked, putting runners on first and second base.

Starting pitcher/designated hitter Kade Snell hit a routine ground ball to the shortstop for the second out. It appeared as though the game would go into extra innings when Don Williams hit a fly ball to left field.

The problem was left fielder Kahlin Drake was looking directly into the sun and fighting the wind. The result was the ball tipped off his glove and fell to the ground, which allowed Killingsworth to score the winning run.

Snell pitched six innings and came away with a no-decision. Cole English pitched the seventh and earned the victory.

In game one, starting pitcher Clete Hartzog went five innings, throwing 104 pitches, striking out four and giving up four hits without allowing a run in five innings of work.

Twice Hartzog got into bases-loaded jams and managed to pitch his way out of it.

In the fourth inning, he gave up back-to-back doubles and walked a batter to load the bases with no outs. But then Hartzog struck out the next two batters and induced a pop-up to first base to get out of the inning.

The Govs quickly got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning. Ethan Kavanagh doubled to start the game, and three batters later Jake Killingsworth connected for a two-run homer off the scoreboard in Eagle Stadium.

Wallace broke the game open in the bottom of the third by scoring three runs. This time Killingsworth got the scoring going with an RBI triple to centerfield. Michael Machin hit an RBI sacrifice fly, Gio Ferraro had an RBI single, and Kavanagh hit a two-RBI single to right field to complete the scoring.

The Govs final two runs came in the fifth, and both runs scored on an error.

With the Govs comfortably ahead 9-0, the Warhawks did manage to score three runs in their final at-bat. All three runs came off reliever Brooks Byers.

Wallace is now 12-6 in and alone in first place in conference play. The Govs and Coastal East will complete their four-game series Saturday in Brewton.